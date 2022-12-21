Ice cream and football Icecar in Qatar. The love for ice cream knows no bounds and has reached Qatar, on the occasion of the World Cup.

Argenta srl, a company specializing in the cold sector with more than 35 years of experience on the market, has brought a series of traveling tricycles to the Arab country to guarantee football fans a tasty and fresh interlude.

Il ice cream of Italian tradition, genuine and of high quality, it was very welcome during all the World Cups, as a small break between one game and another, or a quick refreshing lunch. However a genuine pleasure, perfect in a sporting and festive context.

With this action, Argenta continues its indirect campaign to promote the culture of ice cream abroad. Icecar, ice cream carts – Icecar, a division of Argenta srl ​​based in Belluno, produces everything related to the itinerant sale of ice cream and street food: from carts and tricycles to vans and trailers.

Gods have been sent to Qatar tricycles, positioned in the appurtenances of the stadiums during the World Cup. «Following the company motto – “Why wait for customers when you can go to them?” – all the company’s vehicles are built in Italy, fully comply with the regulations in terms of hygiene and safety and are then shipped all over the world» explains the Argenta srl ​​company. «Icecar vehicles have a refrigeration and electric autonomy of around 6/8 hours, with night-time recharging».

Icecar has specialized in ice cream fittings: the main and undoubtedly the most fascinating feature is that each tricycle and cart is fully customizable, starting from the colors and the logo up to the graphics. The whole “branding” process is embroidered on the customer’s social image who, in agreement with the company, can give life to the best moving shop he is able to imagine.

«The Belluno area has excellences that are often not known, but capable of bringing skills and competences around the world, such as the Argenta company», comments the president of Confartigianato Belluno, Claudia Scarzanella. «Icecar from the Argenta company is one of these excellences».