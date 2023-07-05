Home » Iceland: Fagradalsfjall volcano threatens to erupt after earthquakes
Iceland: Fagradalsfjall volcano threatens to erupt after earthquakes

Nearly 2,200 earthquakes were registered around the Icelandic capital, Reykjavik, an indication that a volcanic eruption may be imminent, the meteorological institute reported Wednesday.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) noted that the tremors began around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday (4:00 p.m. GMT) under Mount Fagradalsfjall, a volcano that erupted in 2021 and 2022.

“About 2,220 tremors were detected,” reported the agency, which expects the seismic activity to continue during the day.

Seven of the tremors had a magnitude greater than 4, which is considered a mild earthquake.

The seismic activity prompted the agency to change the eruption risk alert level for the aviation industry from “green” to “orange.”

The IMO indicated that no “volcanic tremor” has been recorded, but that the probability “in the next few hours or days” has increased.

Iceland is the area of ​​Europe with the greatest volcanic activity. This island is crossed by the fault where the Eurasian and North American plates adjoin.

