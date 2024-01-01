Icelandic weather service warns of new volcanic eruption near Grindavik

© REUTERS

The chance of a new volcanic eruption at Grindavík in Iceland is increasing. Magma continues to accumulate under the Svartsengi volcanic system. That could possibly lead to a new eruption, the Icelandic weather service quoted an expert on Saturday.

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:20 PM

The rise in terrain continues and has now reached similar levels to just before the most recent eruption a week before Christmas, the agency’s website said.

The most recent volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula, southwest of the capital Reykjavik, began on December 18 and lasted several days. It was the fourth eruption on the peninsula in three years. The lava gushed from a mile-long crack in the earth.

The intensity of the eruption decreased over the week. Residents of the initially evacuated village of Grindavík, a few kilometers south of the lava field, were allowed to return to their homes overnight shortly before Christmas. On Friday, Icelandic broadcaster RUV quoted an expert who advised against spending the night in the village.

