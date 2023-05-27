Icetex offers forgivable loans for veterans of the Public Force and their families – news

Fulfilling the agenda of her visit to Yopal, the head of the country’s housing portfolio, met with the mayor to find out about the progress and work carried out by the administration to comply with the Public Housing Policy for which previous actions such as the acquisition of land, appraisals and licenses, legalization of properties, studies and designs of the housing construction process, among others.

The Minister affirmed that large investments are coming for Yopal such as:

· 18 billion, by the National Government of the Aqueduct project in the section between the La Cabuya bridge and 5th street, which would be completed to bring 780 liters per second for 500 thousand inhabitants.

· For Alameda Martha Mojica, the self-build housing proposal will be studied. The allocation of the lot is made by municipality subsidy, and another subsidy for basic unit by the nation, later the development of progressive construction.

· Creation of a work table for possible housing projects in La Bendición and La Fortaleza.

Velasco highlighted the work carried out by the Mayor’s Office of Yopal with the Alameda Martha Mojica Partial Plan, “It is not easy to get this out, there are cities that take 3 to 4 years, that is to say that the progress is immense.”

Also present at the meeting with the housing minister were the representative to the Chamber, Hugo Archila, delegate of the Casanare Governor’s Office, office secretaries and community leaders, among others.

Source: Mayor of Yopal

