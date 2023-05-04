Icfes opens the pre-registration process for the Saber Pro and Saber TyT tests – news

For the second semester of 2023, the term expires on May 31.

As of Friday, April 28, Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) with professional, technical, and technological programs will be able to start the pre-registration process of their students to present the Saber Pro, TyT and Saber Pro and TyT exterior tests in the second semester of the this year, which will take place between September 16 and October 16. The deadline to carry out this process will be extended until May 31.

“Higher Education Institutions must pre-register their students who have completed 75% of the credits of the current academic program, so that they can take the Saber Pro or Saber TyT test corresponding to the second semester of 2023. HEIs must be reminded that it is not necessary to have approved 100% of the credits to carry out this process”, pointed out the general director of Icfes, Andrés Molano, who recalled that university students can be pre-registered to present the generic competences and all the specific modules.

The official added that these exams, which are carried out twice a year, are pioneers in Latin America, since with them detailed information is collected on the generic and specific competencies of students who are currently studying different academic programs in higher education institutions. from the country. In this way, it is possible to identify which skills are mastered by students who are close to completing their higher education and which ones should be strengthened.

The Saber Pro test, in addition to being a degree requirement, is a standardized instrument that allows measuring the quality of education of Higher Education Institutions – HEIs and provides useful information to those evaluated in terms of the development of important skills for the world of work. . In the case of HEIs, this test allows them to review their academic programs. The Saber Pro exam is also relevant to public policy decision-making.

Meanwhile, the Saber TyT test, for its part, is aimed at students who have completed at least 75% of the credits of their technical and technological careers. This exam is also a degree requirement.