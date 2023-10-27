Iconic Flatiron Building in Manhattan to be Transformed into Luxury Homes

Manhattan’s iconic Flatiron Building, formerly occupied solely by the Macmillan Publishing House, is set to be converted into luxury homes, according to the owner company’s announcement on Thursday, October 26. Leading the transformation is residential developer The Brodsky Organization, following its acquisition of a stake in the 22-story tower located on 5th Avenue.

The conversion project, which aims to tackle the housing shortage in New York City, will focus on both condominium sales and rentals. Dean Amro, director of The Brodsky Organization, expressed his confidence in New York’s recovery from the impact of the pandemic through this project.

The plans align with Mayor Eric Adams’ strategy of transforming office buildings into residential spaces to address the city’s housing shortage. The approval process, along with demolition and construction, is expected to last around three years, according to The New York Times.

Although the exact layout of the residences is yet to be finalized, tentative plans include multiple units on each floor, totaling nearly 40 homes. The ground floor, currently occupied by a T-Mobile store under a long-term contract, will remain a commercial space.

The Flatiron Building, a constant presence in the Manhattan skyline for the past 121 years, has become an iconic symbol of the city, much like the Empire State Building or the Chrysler Building. The surrounding neighborhood, known as the Flatiron district, is one of the most sought-after residential areas in the region.

Since 2019, the upper floors of the building have remained unoccupied following Macmillan’s departure. Currently covered in scaffolding, the building is undergoing facade repairs. A judicial sale was ordered earlier this year after disagreements among former owners regarding renovation plans.

The auction for the Flatiron Building was won with a bid of $161 million by a group led by Jeff Gural, a prominent New York real estate magnate. Initially, Gural intended to maintain office space in the building. However, considering current economic conditions and challenges, he ultimately decided that residential facilities are more suitable.

Architecturally, the Flatiron Building is an extraordinary structure built in 1902. Designed by renowned architect Daniel Burnham in the Beaux-Arts style, the building’s distinctive wedge shape resembles an antique clothes iron, thus earning its name. Standing at 22 floors and 87 meters high, the Flatiron Building was one of the tallest buildings in New York City at the time of its construction.

Located at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Broadway, the Flatiron Building quickly became an emblem of the city, capturing the attention of locals and tourists alike with its innovative design. It was one of the first buildings to use a steel skeleton covered with a limestone and terracotta facade.

Despite initial skepticism surrounding its stability and unconventional aesthetics, the Flatiron Building has stood the test of time and established itself as an architectural landmark, protected as a national historic monument. Over the years, it has housed various offices and businesses, showcasing not only its aesthetic innovation but also its functionality.

As New York City aims to recover from the pandemic’s impact, the transformation of the Flatiron Building into luxury homes symbolizes both a new chapter for the historic structure and an important step towards addressing the city’s housing shortage.