ICRC and CRUE train health personnel to strengthen the Medical Mission in Cauca – news

Departmental government promotes training and education of hospital personnel.

In order to strengthen knowledge and reduce the violation of affectation of health personnel in the execution of the activities of the Medical Mission, the Government of Cauca, through the team of the Regulatory Center for Emergencies, Emergencies and Disasters (CRUE), and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), began workshops for multipliers for the southern, northern and central areas of the department.

These conferences began in El Bordo, head of the municipality of Patía, where the first workshop was held with the participation of health personnel from the ESE Suroccidente, Suroriente, Hospital Level I El Bordo and the Secretary of Social Development of Patía, who were socialized with the current regulations, duties, rights and other tools to train and advance in the care of human talent that cares for people’s lives.

Yrina Yvonne Muñoz Silva, coordinator in charge of the CRUE, highlighted the articulation of the Government with an important international organization such as the ICRC. “The multiplier workshops for health personnel allow us to impart knowledge regarding the decrease and vulnerability of personnel when they carry out activities in the territory. We trained in the adoption of Resolution 4481 of 2023, issued by the Ministry of Health, through which the guidelines for the protection of the Medical Mission are given,” said the official.

Due to the serious consequences of the attacks on the Medical Mission, health personnel and the community, the ICRC in Colombia seeks to promote respect between the parties to the conflict, through awareness days and workshops in the regions.

“We are carrying out various activities in favor of health care in danger and protection of the medical mission. Among the activities is support for the institutional framework to promote respect for health personnel in areas that are in situations of armed conflict,” said Naira Coral, health officer of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

For her part, Raquel Liliana Orrego Ruiz, quality coordinator of the ESE Hospital Level I El Bordo, thanked the management of the entities for these training days in this essential aspect.

The workshop addressed relevant issues around the Medical Mission, such as the application of the standards established in the manual, the marking of the corresponding emblem; Good practices and experiences were shared to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of health interventions in southern Cauca.

The training of Medical Mission multipliers will continue in the center and north of Cauca in the coming days to continue strengthening the response capacity in emergency situations and contribute to the protection and care of the affected population.

