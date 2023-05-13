Home » ICU saved more than 30 thousand lives
ICU saved more than 30 thousand lives

More than thirty thousand Colombians managed to save their lives during the covid -19 pandemic thanks to the investment made by the previous government to increase Intensive Care Units throughout the country.

This was stated by the former Minister of Health, Fernando Ruiz, who criticized the statements made by the new Minister of Health, Guillermo Jaramillo.

As will be remembered, Jaramillo criticized the opening of the ICU in the last administration and said that “here they set up a business with the covid and tripled the beds in intensive care units.”

Ruiz said that “the minister made an absolutely unfortunate statement, wrong and lacking in the slightest evidence” and affirmed that when the pandemic was declared, Colombia had a little less than five thousand ICUs and during the most critical moment during the second peak there were 13,100 ICUs.

The former minister recalled that more than sixty thousand Colombians were treated and assured that Colombia has a network of more than 200 laboratories in case another pandemic arrives.

Likewise, he criticized the health reform that is being discussed in Congress and warned that “if it is approved we are going to be in a very complex situation in care in Colombia”.

On the other hand, while many sectors came out to criticize Jaramillo’s statements, this Friday They were approved with fourteen votes in favor and six against. in the Seventh Commission of the House of Representatives the first three articles of the health reform.

Said articles have to do with the creation of territorial commissions, citizen participation and speed in complaints and claims.

