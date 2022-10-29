High mountain environments are among the areas where the effects of the climate crisis are most intense. The increase in temperatures, an increasingly scarce snowfall, the disappearance of glaciers and the related problems of water scarcity are the most evident effects of profound changes, affecting the complex intertwining of alpine habitats and their biodiversity.

Plants, animals and microorganisms at high altitudes have, in fact, adapted to the low temperatures and extreme conditions of terrestrial and aquatic habitats (prolonged snow cover, lack of nutrients, intensity of ultraviolet rays). Surprising adaptations, such as the ability of some invertebrates to produce antifreeze substances in body tissues during the harsh winter, allow the few suitable species to survive.

Therefore, the loss of biodiversity at high altitudes, which seeks to keep pace with a rapidly changing ecosystem, is of concern. For example, some organisms migrate upwards, following the ascent of the climatically most favorable areas for them. Until further up there will remain only the top of the mountains. And the disappearance of their habitats will lead them to extinction in many places over the course of a few decades.

Hope for some of these endangered species is offered by particular landscape forms, widespread and abundant in mountains around the world. These are large layers of rock debris that hide the ice beneath their surface. The best known, i rock glacier (rocky glaciers), sometimes have dimensions comparable to those of small glaciers and a characteristic “blob” shape, given by a slow downward movement. Protected by tens of meters of large boulders and abundant empty spaces, underground ice is lost ten to one hundred times slower than that of glaciers.

A bit like huge high-altitude refrigerators, these “icy rocky morphologies” keep temperatures low even on the surface and in the water of the springs that gushes from their foreheads. For this reason, researchers find in these environments the species typical of much higher altitudes (up to more than a thousand meters), or even those typical of glaciers and their streams. Even in valleys where glaciers are now absent.

This is a small medium-term hope, however, only valid for some of the climate sensitive organisms at high altitudes. It is not yet clear how many species will be able to find refuge in the habitats offered by the icy rocky morphologies. Nor for how long will these “thermal oases” survive increasingly inhospitable climates.

Surely, it will be essential to protect these environments from anthropogenic voracity. Local pressures – water abstraction, urbanization, intensive grazing and tourist facilities, to name a few – intensify the effects of the climate crisis, further threatening the survival of fragile Alpine ecosystems and their unique biodiversity.