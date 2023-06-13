ID and Pachakutik are left without candidates for the presidency

Due to internal problems, the Pachakutik and Izquierda Democrática parties will not present candidates for the presidency in the early elections.

This Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the term expires registration of pairings, and both organizations do not have defined lists.

“Pachakutik did not have internal democracy processes, due to the conflicts, therefore, it would not be in a position to register candidacies,” said the vice president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Enrique Pita. The same goes for the ID.

The disputes come from the beginning of this period, in 2021, reported Primicias.

And the central stage was the National Assembly, where both benches had problems of expulsions and desertions of their legislators. And in the sectional elections of February these internal differences increased.

In Pachakutik the division was marked radically with the sympathizers of Conaie. And in the Democratic Left, with those who, at the time, sympathized with the former candidate Xavier Hervas.

The legal actions between the two sides of the Democratic Left continue. the struggle for control of the party prevented them from defining their participation in the presidential elections in time.

For the moment, the two organizations were left without a presidential binomial. But, if they cannot register lists of legislators, they will be left without representation in the new Assembly, taking into account that in the last elections Pachakutik obtained 27 seats, while the ID put 18, due to the drag that their presidential candidates Yaku Pérez and Xavier had. Hervas.