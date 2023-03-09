Idalmis Romina León Ochoa is an athlete from the bodybuilding area, who began her sports career in 2017, with a rookie competition in the city of Loja; Following this, she Idalmis launched nationally and was achieving some championships. She commented that the sport is little known, and the most difficult thing is for people to understand the sacrifice and discipline that must be made to prepare for the competitions, on behalf of the country: diet, training and effort, and level of competition to which it must reach .

León Ochoa spoke with Diario Crónica about bodybuilding as a sport of perseverance and responsibility. “As with any competition, it is quite tough, because it is difficult to win a gold medal, or represent a country and win international awards.” Despite the difficulties that competition entails, he added that, “the experiences are wonderful and unforgettable, but it all has to do with commitment and focus on the goal.”

“This sport lends itself to harmful comments, especially in women, but we must be well educated so as not to let ourselves be affected and be sure of what we are doing,” she declared. Finally, she commented that she continues to receive negative comments on social networks, but this is not an impediment to continue doing what she is passionate about; so, she will continue to participate in the following opportunities. (D)