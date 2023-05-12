Home » IDEAM explained the phenomenon of the heat wave in Colombia
IDEAM explained the phenomenon of the heat wave in Colombia

IDEAM explained the phenomenon of the heat wave in Colombia

In recent days, there have been high temperatures in several regions of the country, especially in the Caribbean coast where the thermal sensations reach temperatures higher than the 40 degrees celsius.

Faced with the emergency, health agencies are taking preventive actions to avoid decompensation and hospitalizations as a result of high temperatures.

The hello of heat that plagues Colombia at this time corresponds to a transitory natural phenomenon with which the regulation of temperatures is expected in the coming days, this would be done gradually.

“There are other phenomena that are not related to the El Niño Phenomenon and we want to be emphatic on this. It was a temporary phenomenon, in fact, at this time there is already stabilization of temperature, cloudiness and rainfall have returned to the Caribbean and Pacific areas”, announced the director of IDEAM on Blu Radio.

According to the speculations of several people who are experiencing high temperatures, this would be prior to the upcoming El Niño season, however, the authorities in the matter assured that this is not related since it corresponds to a different natural phenomenon.

IDEAM has already predicted that the El Niño phenomenon will take place in the last quarter of the year, which will be the season with the highest temperature increase in most of the national territory.

