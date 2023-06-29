Home » Ideam forecasts thunderstorms in Cesar
News

Ideam forecasts thunderstorms in Cesar

by admin
Ideam forecasts thunderstorms in Cesar

Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (Ideam), has confirmed that in the next few hours in the Caribbean region rains with electrical storms are expected over sectors of the departments of La Guajira, Cesar, Atlántico, Magdalena and Córdoba.

In this sense, the entity confirmed that the phenomenon will occur between Wednesday and Friday.

Faced with this situation, the authorities make some warnings or recommendations, such as, for example, avoiding going under the trees or parking vehicles nearby so that they are not affected by lightning.

Likewise, it recommends the channels of your home to prevent rainwater from stagnating; Also, unplug electronic equipment and avoid using cell phones during electrical storms. Another recommendation is that minors should not go out to bathe while it rains, especially in the vicinity of dangerous streams, among other warnings.

See also  Inflation compensation premium to compensate for overtime (BVL)

You may also like

Ansbach | Air conditioner closes

The priority is school, not hockey, Maxim Štrbák’s...

White elephants identified for $3,108 million in Guaviare

A 26-year-old guy in Zhejiang saves 300,000 netizens...

Media reports: Russian General Surovikin apparently arrested

The Economy will be a topic of critical...

Gerrymandering: When US politicians trick their way into...

China and Russia pledge to build a multipolar...

Approved by the Chamber, expansion of the collection...

The ancient city of Yangzhou’s strength “circles fans”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy