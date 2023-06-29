Ideam forecasts thunderstorms in Cesar

Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (Ideam), has confirmed that in the next few hours in the Caribbean region rains with electrical storms are expected over sectors of the departments of La Guajira, Cesar, Atlántico, Magdalena and Córdoba.

In this sense, the entity confirmed that the phenomenon will occur between Wednesday and Friday.

Faced with this situation, the authorities make some warnings or recommendations, such as, for example, avoiding going under the trees or parking vehicles nearby so that they are not affected by lightning.

Likewise, it recommends the channels of your home to prevent rainwater from stagnating; Also, unplug electronic equipment and avoid using cell phones during electrical storms. Another recommendation is that minors should not go out to bathe while it rains, especially in the vicinity of dangerous streams, among other warnings.

