Ident procedure only in pharmacies | PZ – Pharmaceutical Newspaper

In the future, pharmacies are to be given the opportunity to offer assisted telemedicine – this regulation has been retained in the cabinet proposal. While medical associations generally rejected this, the ABDA criticized the guidelines as “immature” and sometimes legally problematic. However, the legislator did not take into account the demand of the federal association to define the regulations for the new service more specifically.

