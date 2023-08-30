Ident procedure only in pharmacies | PZ – Pharmaceutical Newspaper

0
In the future, pharmacies are to be given the opportunity to offer assisted telemedicine – this regulation has been retained in the cabinet proposal. While medical associations generally rejected this, the ABDA criticized the guidelines as “immature” and sometimes legally problematic. However, the legislator did not take into account the demand of the federal association to define the regulations for the new service more specifically.
See also Piano duo Shin Park, on the stage of Kumho Art Hall on the 22nd :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::