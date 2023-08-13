Identification of a climate activist after the blockade

A climate activist is being investigated after a blockade in June 2021 on suspicion of coercion and resistance to law enforcement officers. In the course of the investigation, the identification of the woman – specifically the taking of fingerprints and palm prints, the taking of photographs, the determination of external physical characteristics and measurements – was ordered.

Court approves reprehensible behavior

The VG has now decided that the measures ordered are lawful. The factual requirements for an identification service treatment are given.

First of all, there is sufficient suspicion in terms of coercion. The behavior of the activist is also to be regarded as “reprehensible” in the sense of the criminal provision, because she knowingly prevented an emergency vehicle that was in use from continuing its journey and thus consciously accepted the risk to the health and life of uninvolved third parties in order to protect her own assert political interests.

This behavior is also not justified by the freedom of assembly, since this is obviously not (any longer) a socially adequate side effect of lawful demonstrations.

there is a risk of repetition

In addition, the personality structure of the woman and the investigations subsequently initiated against her indicated an impending repetition. In the past, she has always been on the verge of criminal liability, has consolidated her approach over the years and, despite her young age, has already become so radical that she has switched to criminal behavior.

Since she has not credibly distanced herself from previous patterns of behavior and continues to move in a corresponding scene, it is to be expected that similar actions with the associated consequential damage will also take place in the future.

As a result, the ordered measures are therefore necessary, necessary and also proportionate, especially since the offense that gave rise to the crime is no longer a typical juvenile crime.

on VG Trier, judgment of 07.08.2023 – 8 K 1253/23

Editorial office beck-aktuell, 11 Aug 2023.

Related Links

On the subject on the internet

The Verdict The full text can be found on the Rhineland-Palatinate Justice website.

From the beck-online database

Zimmermann/Griesar, Criminal liability for road blockades by climate activists according to § 240 StGB, JuS 2023, 401

Schmidt, On the criminal liability of “last generation” road blockades due to coercion and resistance against law enforcement officers, KlimR 2023, 210

From the news archive

Four months in prison for climate activists in Berlin, report by the beck-aktuell editorial team from July 17, 2023, becklink 2027776

Almost 2,000 climate protest procedures in Berlin – majority against actions, report by the beck-aktuell editorial team from May 15th, 2023, becklink 2027079

Prison sentences for climate activists in London after road blockades, report by the beck-aktuell editorial team of December 16, 2921, becklink 2021797

Several months in prison for climate activists, report by the beck-aktuell editorial team from April 18, 2023, becklink 2026775

Activists of the last generation have to go to prison for the first time 2026394

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

