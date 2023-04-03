Durham University scientists explain that the black hole is about 30 billion times the mass of the Sun is the first to be found with gravitational lensing.

Durham University scientists said the giant black hole was one of the largest ever discovered. The team described their findings, published in the Royal Astronomical Society’s Monthly Notice, as ‘hugely exciting’. The paper’s lead author, Dr. James Nightingale, says: “This particular black hole, which is about 30 billion times the mass of our Sun, is one of the largest ever detected and on the upper limit of how big we believe black holes could theoretically get, so it’s an extremely exciting discovery.“. The researchers used a phenomenon known as gravitational lensing, in which a nearby galaxy served as a giant magnifying glass. This revealed the presence of the black hole, a region where the pull of gravity is so strong that not even light can escape. The scientists used supercomputer simulations at the university and images captured by the Hubble Space Telescope to confirm its size.

The team said it was the first black hole found using gravitational lensing. “Most of the largest black holes that we know of are in an active state, where matter approaching the black hole heats up and releases energy in the form of light, X-rays and other radiation.” said Doctor Nightingale. “However, gravitational lensing makes it possible to study dormant black holes, something that is currently not possible in distant galaxies. This approach could allow us to detect many more black holes beyond our local universe and reveal how these exotic objects evolved further back in cosmic time.” The researchers said their work has opened up the “enticing possibility” that astronomers may discover more ultramassive black holes than previously thought. The research was supported by the UK Space Agency, the Royal Society, the Science and Technology Facilities Council, part of UK Research and Innovation, and the European Research Council.