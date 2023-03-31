An ultramassive black hole whose mass is 32.7 billion times that of the Sun has been discovered 2.7 billion light-years from Earth. Here’s where it was located

It is certainly one of the most important astronomical discoveries of recent years that announced in the past few hours by Professor James Nightingale, professor at the Center for Extragalactic Astronomy in the Physics Department of the British university. Who coordinated a maxi research team consisting of

British scientists from the University of Durham, who worked in collaboration with experts from the Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics in Garching (Germany) and the NASA Ames Research Center (USA). In fact, an ultramassive black hole has been discovered whose mass is equal to 32.7 billion times that of the Sun, located in the heart of a galaxy located at a distance of 2.7 billion light years from the Earth. A ‘monster’ which in truth had already been known since 2004 but until now no one knew its real extent, discovered by comparing a series of images captured by the Hubble telescope with various simulations that scientists conducted with the DiRAC HPC COSMA8 supercomputer .

In fact we are facing one of the ten largest black holes ever discovered so far. And the confirmation was announced thanks to very sophisticated investigation techniques (in particular the one known as gravitational lensing), which made it possible to determine that the mass of this black hole is 7 billion solar masses greater than what was believed in past years . In short, a cosmic giant whose size is even difficult to imagine, which is located in the heart of Abel 1201, a cluster of galaxies and to ascertain its size the distortions of light produced by space-time were analyzed. So they also managed to identify it, positioned in the center of Abell 1021 BCG, a diffuse elliptical galaxy as well as the brightest. Its size is such that its event horizon has a diameter of 195 billion km (1300 astronomical units)

Professor Nightingale said of the discovery: ‘This particular black hole, which is around 30 billion times the mass of our Sun, is one of the largest ever detected and at the upper limit of what we believe black holes can theoretically be capable of. become, so it’s an extremely exciting discovery.” Adding that “gravitational lensing makes it possible to study dormant black holes, something that is currently not possible in distant galaxies. This approach could allow us to detect many more black holes beyond our local universe and reveal how these exotic objects evolved further back in cosmic time.”