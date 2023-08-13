Identified man who was murdered in Neiva when he tried to commit an alleged theft

On Saturday night in the city of Neiva, an attempted robbery ended in tragedy with the death of Johan Sebastián Buendía Serrano, 25 years old. The events occurred at Carrera 8 with Calle 15 in the Quirinal neighborhood, in the center of the city.

According to known information, Buendía Serrano, accompanied by another individual and carrying a firearm, approached a man who was in his vehicle. Presumably, the intention was to perpetrate a robbery using intimidation. However, the victim of the assault made a decision and reacted by shooting at the attackers.

In the confrontation, Johan Sebastián Buendía Serrano lost his life at the scene, while his alleged accomplice was wounded by the shots and was later transferred to a care center under police custody.

Background

It has been known that in October 2017, this individual was arrested along with 14 other alleged criminals in Neiva. They were accused of being part of the criminal gang known as ‘Los Primos’, a group dedicated to micro-trafficking in the Obrero neighborhood of the Huilense capital. After his arrest, Buendía Serrano spent several months behind bars.

This incident has generated a debate around security and the need for citizens to defend themselves in dangerous situations. Authorities continue to investigate the details of the confrontation and the use of deadly force by the victim of the attempted robbery.

The authorities will continue to investigate to shed light on what happened and take action accordingly.

