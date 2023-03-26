news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRENTO, MARCH 26 – The alleged attacker of the son of the former municipal councilor of the National Alliance and well-known exponent of the right in Trento, Emilio Giuliana, has been identified. It is a 23-year-old young man who frequents the Bruno social center. According to what has been learned, the young man from Trentino is already registered in the register of suspects and must answer for injuries. The rapid investigations by the Digos of the Trento Police Headquarters, coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, should make it possible to clarify completely the reason why the suspect, already known to the police forces, attacked Giuliana’s 16-year-old son, a Trento fan, who last Sunday 19 March – according to what was said – was returning home after following the match and was attacked with a punch while he was walking along the Apuleio riverside.



On the occasion, the young man said he was addressed with offenses and with “you are a fascist”.



In a note, the Bruno Social Center reconstructs the episode in a very different way, underlining that “the matter ended at the exact moment it began: a provocateur began to attack, trying to throw a fist at an equally young companion (..) to then go back to dad to have two of them treated. No ambush and no premeditation, to the point that not even our young companion knew who the provocateur was. Only once their mystification of the facts came out, did we discover their identity “, reads the note.



Investigations will now clarify the situation. (HANDLE).

