Identity of Last Victim of ‘Happy Face Killer’ Revealed After Decades of Mystery

Truck driver Keith Hunter Jesperson, known as the “Happy Face Killer” for his sinister trademark of sending confession letters signed with smiley faces, has finally been linked to his last known victim after three decades of mystery. Florida authorities have identified the victim as Suzanne Kjellenberg, who was 34 years old at the time of her tragic death.

In September 1994, gardeners made a grim discovery along Interstate 10 in Okaloosa County, Florida – the remains of Suzanne Kjellenberg. While Jesperson confessed to killing a woman named “Susan” or “Suzette” after his arrest in the mid-1990s, her true identity has remained unknown until now.

Jesperson, who is already serving seven life sentences at the Oregon State Penitentiary for the murders of eight women in six different states, gained notoriety as the “Smiley Face Killer” by sending confessions to journalists and police departments across the country. His victims spanned California, Nebraska, Wyoming, Oregon, Washington, and Florida.

During a recent jailhouse interview, Jesperson recounted the chilling last moments of his victim, Suzanne Kjellenberg. He revealed that they had met at a truck stop near Tampa and traveled together to a rest area. Fearing the attention of a security guard due to carrying an unauthorized passenger, Kjellenberg began screaming. To silence her, she put her fist against her throat and used zip ties to asphyxiate herself.

Last month, investigators visited Jesperson in prison on the anniversary of the day Kjellenberg’s body was found 29 years ago. Surprisingly, Jesperson cooperated fully and openly discussed the murder, leading to his official confession.

Identifying Kjellenberg had been a challenge for investigators for many years. At the time of her death, she was homeless and had no known job. In 2007, a facial reconstruction was performed, but it failed to provide any leads. Further examinations and DNA analysis were conducted, but the breakthrough came when the samples were sent to Othram, a Texas-based forensic genetic genealogy company.

With the help of Othram’s genealogical profiling, authorities were finally able to identify Suzanne Kjellenberg. Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden expressed gratitude to all those who tirelessly worked to solve this case and bring closure to Kjellenberg’s family, who resides in Wisconsin and has requested privacy.

As a result of the identification, Jesperson has now been charged with felony murder in Florida. The discovery of his last victim brings a sense of closure to a long-unanswered question and serves as a reminder of the perseverance of law enforcement officials in the face of daunting challenges.

