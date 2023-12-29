Identity theft in New Hampshire?

Two Dominican Residents Arrested in New Hampshire for Identity Theft

As part of an investigation into identity theft during a transaction, authorities in New Hampshire have arrested two individuals from the Bronx, identified as Fernando Jose Amador Dominguez and Henry Moses Olivero Linares.

The investigation focused on the fraudulent use of another person’s identity to purchase electronic products, which began with the illegal use of a Hudson, Hillsborough County resident’s identity to obtain equipment in early December.

On Saturday, December 23, the police received a tip from a local business about an attempt by Olivero Linares to obtain electronic devices. Upon responding to the call, officers allege that Olivero Linares attempted to flee the scene and got into a vehicle driven by Dominguez.

Following a brief pursuit, both suspects abandoned the vehicle and attempted to escape on foot, but were ultimately captured. According to NBC News, Dominguez faces charges including reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, forgery, and conspiracy to commit robbery, among others. Olivero Linares was accused of conspiracy to commit robbery and resisting arrest.

It’s important to note that all of these accusations are preliminary, and the accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This arrest adds to the growing concern about identity theft in New York and the surrounding areas. Recent incidents include a man convicted of burglarizing a widow’s home in Queens by posing as her son, and a woman arrested in the Bronx for allegedly burglarizing a deceased man’s home and embezzling the funds obtained from the sale. These events underscore the importance of identity security in today’s society.