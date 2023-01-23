The OAS was created to strengthen the peace and security of our Continent, prevent the causes of difficulties, and ensure the peaceful solution of disputes that arise between member states. Likewise, the UN was created when the Second World War was ending with the purpose of promoting peace and avoiding a new world war, as well as “protecting human rights and defending international law.”

The big question then is: do the two organizations mentioned work in their mission and objectives? Possibly they worked when they were first created but, over the years, those fundamental and laudable purposes have vanished thanks to the fact that both have been taken over by countries with leftist affiliations that look the other way when defending democracies that have been assaulted on their land. electoral, military and humanitarian organizations are involved. What better example when they send their biased human rights missions to free countries to which they impose strange conditions and threats, while to others that flagrantly violate freedom, opinion and rights of a different nature, those missions pass by. Some of those missions have been expelled from countries where they do not tolerate such political bias.

A clear example has been the suspicious attitude of Michelle Bachelet, of leftist ideology in the management of human rights at the UN, so much so that she was never heard from again or, if she still occupies such an important position. Go one to know. It is said in some international media that these two organizations act under tremendous disorganization. That is why today the forums in Sao Paulo, founded by Fidel Castro and Lula, and the Puebla forum, which operates in Mexico, directed by Mr. López Obrador, also of a leftist tendency, are more important. This situation is complicated for those countries that do not agree with that “religion.”

