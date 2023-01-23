Home News Ideological bias?
News

Ideological bias?

by admin
Ideological bias?

The OAS was created to strengthen the peace and security of our Continent, prevent the causes of difficulties, and ensure the peaceful solution of disputes that arise between member states. Likewise, the UN was created when the Second World War was ending with the purpose of promoting peace and avoiding a new world war, as well as “protecting human rights and defending international law.”

The big question then is: do the two organizations mentioned work in their mission and objectives? Possibly they worked when they were first created but, over the years, those fundamental and laudable purposes have vanished thanks to the fact that both have been taken over by countries with leftist affiliations that look the other way when defending democracies that have been assaulted on their land. electoral, military and humanitarian organizations are involved. What better example when they send their biased human rights missions to free countries to which they impose strange conditions and threats, while to others that flagrantly violate freedom, opinion and rights of a different nature, those missions pass by. Some of those missions have been expelled from countries where they do not tolerate such political bias.

A clear example has been the suspicious attitude of Michelle Bachelet, of leftist ideology in the management of human rights at the UN, so much so that she was never heard from again or, if she still occupies such an important position. Go one to know. It is said in some international media that these two organizations act under tremendous disorganization. That is why today the forums in Sao Paulo, founded by Fidel Castro and Lula, and the Puebla forum, which operates in Mexico, directed by Mr. López Obrador, also of a leftist tendency, are more important. This situation is complicated for those countries that do not agree with that “religion.”

See also  Unite our will and go all out - Jiaxing Technician College organizes anti-typhoon and anti-typhoon work

The post Ideological bias? appeared first on Diario Occidente.

You may also like

450 thousand gallons of fuel arrive to supply...

The 2023 CCTV Spring Festival Opera Gala is...

Egan dreams of returning to the Tour

“Let’s continue with the renewal of the commercial...

Climate change impacts penguin population

A soldier killed and four injured by a...

SOS! Deportivo Pasto was trapped by the protests...

Marcela Mar spoke about one of the most...

In Valledupar an ambulance was robbed when it...

Warmth in the ward on New Year’s Eve:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy