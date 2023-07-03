ideology bordered on the absurd

Gay marriage? Right to adopt by people of the same sex? They would seem to be obsolete claims since relativism continues to “advance”: with what is “queer” the truth about men and women no longer matter as the starting point for any ethical consideration, but rather the vision of reality conditioned by sexual debauchery. . What is becoming fashionable and intends to rule in laws and in the media is what is “queer”, which has turned the “hetero-patriarchal regime” into an enemy. Indeed, getting married or having children, identifying as a man or a woman, means abiding by what Judith Butler, one of the promoters of “queer” ideology, calls the “heterosexual matrix”.

Whoever assumes it is only frivolous to use “they” in a speech instead of the more generic “they” is wrong. Behind the invention of pronouns, as behind all the jargon in charge of insulting hetero, colonialist and racist culture, there is a worldview that aims to change our cultural roots. It is not by chance that Nietzsche said that we would not finish getting rid of God until we destroyed grammar. Paraphrasing the German thinker, those who champion the “queer” they know that sexual difference cannot be combated without sweetening language by making syntactic distinctions fall apart. To understand it better, let’s see that initially “queer” indicated “weird” and was applied to homosexuals. Well, Teresa de Lauretis, a renowned feminist, removed this meaning from the term, using it to refer to all sexuality that did not adapt to the traditional canon.

The truth is that “queer” is the closest thing to a bomb placed in the foundations of Western civilization, since it is an ideological movement that is committed to emptying reality of substance. And in this way she boasts maintaining that there is neither man nor woman, neither male nor female and that the genitals have no meaning. If we believe that they are sexual determinations, we are biased. Butler supports it with his conception of the genre as a performative act: we are our acts; our sexual practices -whatever they are- define us.

Just as for postmodern relativism every difference -between truth and lie, between good and evil, and between sanity and madness- is the exercise of a subtle form of violence, the same occurs with sexual distinction. What Butler calls the “heterosexual matrix” is nothing more than an artifice to subdue an exuberant desire that recoils from common sense.

And although both De Lauretis and Butler consider themselves feminists, in reality their proposals question the postulates defended by feminism by discrediting and denying the difference between men and women. This has sparked a debate within feminism because, for those who have fought so hard in the defense of women, it is absurd to say that the feminine does not exist; which supposes a typecasting that is not very compatible with the freedom of desire. For this reason, the defenders of “queer” accuse these currents of transphobia and, in fact, there is a direct confrontation between those who think that women and men are constructs and those who, defending feminism, disapprove of “trans” fashion. In this way, common sense is confronted with the absurd.

The cut between the natural and the cultural, between sex and gender, between what is necessary and what is free, does not operate in such a marked way from the anthropological angle. The human thing is to reconcile both spheres, without blowing them up. But it must also be made clear that ontological realities do not give carte blanche for discrimination or violence. For this it is necessary not to confuse tolerance with exaltation.

