　　editor’s note: Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has published a series of important speeches and articles with distinctive style, profound thoughts and profound connotations. They use history to reflect reality and look to the future from afar, shining the truth of Marxism. The charming language in these important speeches and articles is a true portrayal of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s ruling philosophy and a vivid manifestation of his charisma. CCTV’s “Learning Everyday” column launched the “Idiom Reading” series, in the form of “news comics + text reading”, which will take you to understand the charm of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s language from different dimensions.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has explained the “view of happiness through struggle” on many occasions: “Happiness comes from struggle”, “struggle itself is a kind of happiness”, “the new era is the era of strugglers”.

From a philosophical point of view, struggle is an active practical activity. In the practical activities of pursuing a better life, people not only create value and meet basic material needs, but also enrich their own spiritual life, and truly experience their own happiness brought about by labor creation.

On June 1, 2015, when meeting with all representatives of the Seventh National Congress of the Chinese Young Pioneers, General Secretary Xi Jinping said: “Happiness is not drizzle, happiness is not a free lunch, happiness does not fall from the sky. All achievements in the world, all happiness It all comes from labor and creation.”

The general secretary’s words are simple and profound, clearly explaining the dialectical and unified relationship between “happiness” and “struggle”, and also contain the philosophical wisdom of the Marxist view of practice. This metaphor speaks to the hearts of ordinary people and expresses the true meaning that all good lives must be created through hard work. It can be said that this is the most powerful mobilization for the broad masses of the people to realize their personal dreams, participate in the great cause of national rejuvenation, and realize the Chinese Dream.

What is happiness? Everyone has their own answer in their hearts. The direction of our joint efforts is to create “stable happiness”.

Looking back at history, our country, our nation, has gone from being poor and weak to being prosperous and strong step by step, relying on the hard work of generations of people, and relying on the continuous self-improvement of the Chinese nation. fighting spirit.

For the whole society, struggle is the driving force for advancing the times.

In the past year, the Beijing Winter Olympics was successfully held, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was successfully held, and the aerospace industry developed rapidly. We have consolidated the achievements of poverty alleviation, comprehensively promoted rural revitalization, and adopted a series of measures such as tax cuts and fee reductions to relieve enterprises from difficulties… The sense of gain, happiness, and security of the people is more substantial, more secure, and more sustainable.

For everyone, struggle is the ladder to happiness.

From the winter Olympic athletes who have been training hard for ten years, to the aerospace workers who have been sitting on the bench and have been silently giving, from the vast number of poverty alleviation cadres who have been working all night and selflessly, to everyone who is fighting for their own happiness in the fight against poverty. Folks… They have integrated their personal struggles into the construction of the country’s majestic building brick by brick. While participating in the creation of a great era, they are also creating their own beautiful life.

Longing for happiness is human nature. From the avenue to simplicity, hard work is the key.

Although there may be ups and downs in the road ahead at any time, as long as we keep pursuing happiness, motivation and courage, we will surely be able to create one Chinese miracle after another and obtain happiness in life one after another.

In 2023, let us continue to strive for happiness!

