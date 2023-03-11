



Eight years ago Mohammed had pitched a tent in Idomeni, one of the many Syrian refugees traveling on the Balkan route. Today he is a Belgian citizen, complete with an EU passport. In recent days he has returned to where this story began, in Idomeni, a place that has occupied European chronicles for a long time

Wheat fields are back to being what they always were: fields. The milder than usual winter has given rise to a green grass that usually comes later. In February eight years ago, very little grass was seen here: the fields of Idomeni had been stormed by thousands of refugees who wanted to cross the Macedonian border, traveling along what would later be called the Balkan route. Not being able to cross the network, and above all the gate of the Thessaloniki-Skopje railway, which passes right here, they had decided to camp. In short, between tents, camp toilets, humanitarian organizations, police vans, television vans and locals who sold everything that they could sell, there was little cultivable space left. The rains had done the rest. Mud was everywhere and the peasants were furious.

Hardly any traces remain, eight years later. Garbage is the usual one on many railways. On a sign, however, there is faded writing, in Arabic, made with spray paint: “Aleppo is destroyed”. Behind there are those tracks on which at one point some refugees camped because “if they don’t let us in, we will block their economy”.

They were mostly Kurds, then Syrians, Afghans, Pakistanis and much more. They had left Turkey with the mirage of Germany and Northern Europe. They shouted “Merkel, Merkel”, sent the children ahead with flowers in their hands and walked towards the border fence. To repel them, the Macedonian police and army fired rubber bullets or tear gas, provoking protests in Athens, among other things. Then they denied having done so. Once a colleague picked up a bullet from the ground and put it under the nose of the police spokesman.

Among the refugees at the time was Mohammed, who came from a Syrian city along the Euphrates, which had fallen into the hands of ISIS shortly before. Having to choose between the Assad regime and the butchers of the Islamic State, she and his son had chosen to flee. “This fucking gate is open now,” he says looking at the embankment. It’s true: the gate is wide open and the police sentry boxes – which let only a few dozen people pass a day, only Syrians – are lying rusty. Since the freight train not far away seems to be in no hurry to move, we could climb over the milestones as many times as we wanted, but there is no need, because we both have a European passport in our pockets, exhibited (by Mohammed with great arrogance) to the customs officers of Skopje when we landed. This time we are not here to beg asylum or write reports, but to cure our teeth and back pain. And we went on a trip to Idomeni.

Measuring, not just in kilometres, the distance you have traveled in life, from when you slept under a plastic tent to a Flemish village where your wife works, you too, and your daughters are the best at school in Dutch is not something for everyone. Today Mohammed lives in a place where it takes people up to two years to trust you, but where you can walk down the street in the evening without fearing that someone with many weapons and no scruples will arrive. He has been a Belgian citizen for over a year. His wife and daughters flew to him after his asylum application had been accepted. Only the son settled in Germany: reuniting the family there would have taken more time.

Moreover, not even in Belgium everything was so simple: it took many days and thousands of cigarettes, dozens of forms, hours of interviews and long waits, in the first reception center located in a village whose far-right mayor was also minister of Immigration. And then the language and citizenship courses (for a while Mohammed knew all the dates in the history of Belgium by heart) and then the visits to the owners of rented houses, with the help of a local collective made up of fifty-year-old women, all divorced, some lesbian. And the experience of the neighbor who calls the police because another neighbor hasn’t stopped working on the house after 5 pm, as per the municipal regulation. “Tomas, we in Syria never call the police. They take everyone away and you don’t know if and when your family will see you again. We in Syria talk to each other and we reach an agreement”. It took all this and more, but slowly the future became present.

Mohammed never passed the Idomeni railway gate. When the place was about to be cleared – the conditions were unsustainable – he was transferred to another Greek camp and from there he was able to continue his journey. In Idomeni he was among the few who knew English and this – together with some natural qualities of character – made him a sort of local spokesman for the migrants during the two months of stay. Journalists lined up to interview him. “At one point I began to ask that they at least bring us something. Once I chased away a group of onlookers shouting at them that we weren’t animals in a zoo.”

We never met in Idomeni, he introduced us later in Belgium to a friend who worked as an aid worker and who took him to eat in a restaurant in the village. That trattoria still exists and makes excellent kebabs. The shops that had sprung up for refugees – for food, tents, clothes… there was even a Western Union counter – have all disappeared.

Wikipedia says that until 1936 Idomeni was called Sehovo and was populated by Greeks and Bulgarians, united in revolting against the Ottoman Empire but then fighting each other to decide where to go, who to stay with. Almost all are descended from refugees in this place, whose existence was marked in just over a century by the Treaty of San Stefano, the Balkan wars, two world wars, the Treaty of Lausanne, the civil war, Yugoslav communism, the dictatorship of the Greek colonels, by the dissolution of Tito’s federation and finally by those Middle Eastern upheavals which in the summer of 2015 made thousands of people leave our TV screens and pour them onto the beaches and our holiday islands.

Perhaps this is what really annoys us about migrants: that they have a destination to arrive at, which is us, while we are already here, we don’t have a place to strive for. Before leaving Idomeni we find the precise point where Mohammed, exactly eight years ago, had pitched his tent. “Don’t photograph this. Just tell me please which way is south.” And he – who since I’ve known him has been in far fewer mosques than I – kneels to thank his God. He kneels in the damp earth that was his home for two months. But now it’s just grass again.

Post scriptum: after reading the text, Mohammed asks me to add that he is grateful to Belgium and Flanders for having welcomed him with his whole family.

Have you thought about a subscription to OBC Transeuropa? You will support our work and receive preview articles and more content. Subscribe to OBCT!

Comments, as far as possible, are screened by our staff before being made public. The time required for this operation can vary. Go to our policy

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

blog comments powered by