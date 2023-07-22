IEA adjusts oil demand forecast based on China’s economic outlook

Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), said on the 22nd that it will adjust its global oil demand growth forecast based on the economic growth prospects of China and some other countries, and reiterated its expectation that the oil market will tighten in the second half of 2023.

Revisions to demand forecasts will depend largely on economic growth in some countries in the second half of the year, but mainly China‘s growth outlook, Bilow said at a meeting of G20 energy ministers in India, Reuters reported.

Asked if it was possible to lower the demand forecast further, Bilow said, “Yes,” but an upward revision is also possible, so it depends on China‘s economic outlook. Regardless, the IEA expects the market to tighten in the second half of the year.

Separately, United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said OPEC and its allies, known collectively as OPEC+, were taking appropriate steps to stabilize the oil market. OPEC+ plays a vital role in managing the market to the benefit of all producers and consumers.

