Home » IEA adjusts oil demand forecast based on China’s economic outlook
News

IEA adjusts oil demand forecast based on China’s economic outlook

by admin
IEA adjusts oil demand forecast based on China’s economic outlook

Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), said on the 22nd that it will adjust its global oil demand growth forecast based on the economic growth prospects of China and some other countries, and reiterated its expectation that the oil market will tighten in the second half of 2023.

Revisions to demand forecasts will depend largely on economic growth in some countries in the second half of the year, but mainly China‘s growth outlook, Bilow said at a meeting of G20 energy ministers in India, Reuters reported.

Asked if it was possible to lower the demand forecast further, Bilow said, “Yes,” but an upward revision is also possible, so it depends on China‘s economic outlook. Regardless, the IEA expects the market to tighten in the second half of the year.

Separately, United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said OPEC and its allies, known collectively as OPEC+, were taking appropriate steps to stabilize the oil market. OPEC+ plays a vital role in managing the market to the benefit of all producers and consumers.

further reading

IEA cuts global oil demand forecast

Plus! Berkshire’s stake in Occidental Petroleum soars 25%

IEA: Oil demand peaks by 2030

The post IEA Adjusts Oil Demand Forecast According to Economic Prospects of Mainland China and Others appeared first on Business Times.

See also  Armed men kidnapped a renowned Araucanian rancher – news

You may also like

Tragic Traffic Accidents Claim Lives of Young Cuban...

Five myths about cosmetic products

New Round of Tickets for Chengdu Universiade Now...

Car hits several people on Schützenplatz: Five injured...

Iraqi security prevents protesters from reaching the Danish...

Strengthen security at Milciades Cantillo Educational Institution with...

Test HEIPI Carbon Travel Tripod W28 – Two...

Kyami Martin presents her new song: “Night 100”

The Russian Army Bombs Chinese Consulate: China and...

Genetic melting pot in Copper Age Southeastern Europe

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy