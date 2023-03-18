Home News Ied supports local talents during Portuguese fashion week
Ied supports local talents during Portuguese fashion week

The spring edition of has just ended ModaLisboafashion week in the Portuguese capital now in its sixtieth season, of which theEuropean Institute of Design (Ied) was the protagonist as the only Italian and international school.

For the first time, a selection of the best graduated collections paraded on the catwalk of the Social
Miter of Lisbon. Protagonists of the fashion show are you among the new Ied designers (Nicolò Artibani, Lorenzo Attanasio, Alessandro Bonini, Gaia Ceglie, Luca De Pra e Maria Eleonora Pignata), who had already distinguished themselves in important national events, such as Fashion Graduate Italia. The young men and women have just as many capsule collections, “proposals that put the individual and his interiority at the center of the design, offering a personal look at today’s fashion, inevitably filtered by the changes and conditionings that the recent pandemic he brought with him”, specifies the institute in a note.

“ModaLisboa has brought to the fore, over the years, a large number of fashion design talents, placing itself among the reference events for international fashion and design. Ied wants to be increasingly present where future creative professionals operate, working to connect them to each other. We want to reach out to people who can act as agents of change through the power of ideas and design and ModaLisboa has been a great opportunity to show what we believe in and to listen to the new generation of Portuguese designers,” he commented. Riccardo BalboAcademic Director of the Ied group.

A further contribution to the support of young creatives, by the Academy, also came with the participation in the jury of the ‘Sangue Novo’ contest, dedicated precisely to the new generation of fashion design. For the occasion, Ied awarded the winner of the competition – Inês Barreto22-year-old designer from Vila Nova de Gaia (Porto), – a scholarship for participation in the Masters in Fashion Design at the Milan office, with a total value of 20,100 euros.

