If current consumption is followed, the country would only have gas for 8 years

If the country continues to consume gas at the rate it is doing today, it would only have reserves for eight years. Hence the concern that the gas sector conveyed to the government, regarding the need to continue with the exploration and exploitation contracts, which is what will allow the energy transition to advance.

Precisely to find out how Colombia is doing in this regard, Transportadora de Gas Internacional (TGI), together with the Regional Center for Energy Studies (Cree), presented the natural gas roadmap in Colombia, which confirmed the importance of this energy in the transition, exploration and exploitation of the same to have sufficient demand in the country.

According to TGI, Colombia currently has the infrastructure and installed capacity to guarantee supply and meet the constant demand that is still not enough to cover renewable energies such as solar and wind; and that in sectors such as cargo transportation and industry it is the only option available to start decarbonizing without affecting its operability.

Tomás González, president of CREE, warned that the proven reserves to date show that “we have gas for eight years if we continue consuming at the rate we are currently doing.” He pointed out that government figures show that, “we are at risk of losing self-sufficiency, that is, losing the capacity to demand with our own gas in the second half of the decade.”

signs

He argued that, in the study carried out, it is evident that “the country would need much more gas to make the transition at a minimum cost and meet environmental goals.”

He added that what the country needs are signs that “we are going to seek, find and develop the gas the country needs to meet its environmental goals at a minimum cost.”

On the other hand, Mónica Contreras Esper, president of TGI, said that “investments must be planned and accompany the demand in its energy substitution process, which takes about 30 years.”

The roadmap poses challenges and recommendations so that as a country we can meet the ambitious goal of zero emissions by 2050, providing elements for decision-making based on realistic scenarios regarding costs, availability and times of entry of renewables and new technologies.

Policies

“With the roadmap for natural gas that we deliver to the country, we contribute to the construction of public policies that guarantee the development of a fair, sustainable, orderly and competitive energy transition, in which all Colombians get involved and understand the importance to change our consumption and production habits, to decarbonize the economy”, says Contreras Esper, president of TGI.

The roadmap concludes that natural gas is the energy that will enable the transition, as it is a low-emission energy source and helps improve air quality by emitting less particulate matter than coal and diesel. Likewise, it is affordable, it is available and it helps to reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions between 35% and 50% and reiterates its necessary nature for the next 30 years.

important steps

“Betting on natural gas is contributing to the energy transition. One of the most important steps is to be certain about the availability, so it is necessary to maintain the security and reliability criteria in the supply and demand of natural gas. The fight against climate change is an endorsement. If we manage to diversify sources, be certain about proven reserves and develop import infrastructure, we will be able to have a dynamic and competitive market”, adds Contreras.

The Natural Gas Roadmap proposes 22 actions in the short, medium and long term that must be carried out in coordinated work between companies in the sector, the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the Ministry of the Environment, the Ministry of Science, the Ministry of Treasury, the Ministry of the Interior, the National Hydrocarbons Agency, the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce, the Mining and Energy Planning Unit, the Superintendence of Residential Public Services, ANLA, the unions and the Research Centers of universities.

Investments

“You have to plan the investments and accompany the demand in its energy substitution process, which takes about 30 years. Our proposal can complement the current efforts of the Government in the creation of its roadmap for the energy transition. We are aware that it is a job in which various sectors must participate and in which we guarantee supply. The most expensive energy is the one that you do not have, so while progress is made in the development of new renewable sources, we must generate incentives and technical support programs for the substitution of industrial consumption and achieve their decarbonization”, concludes the president of TGI .

Among the main recommendations is the relaxation of regulatory frameworks to stimulate the market, promote competition and allow the connection of new users to close social gaps.

Currently, natural gas reaches more than 10 million homes in Colombia; however, there is still a lot of work to lift the 1.6 million households that cook with firewood out of energy poverty.

Today the sector is capable of promoting rural regasification programs and reaching the more than three hundred municipalities that today do not have access to natural gas. Regarding the scenarios estimated by the roadmap for natural gas, it is concluded that this energy has a predominant role, even in the most restrictive situation.

The need to double consumption in the next 20 years is evident, which is why it is urgent to increase proven reserves and diversify sources, have a reliable and adapted system, advance in the substitution of industrial consumption, and promote technological advancement in transportation. cargo to vehicles for gas.

Consumption and price increases

The estimated monthly average consumption in the short term (next 2 years) is expected to be in the range between 502 to 607 GBTUD (for its acronym in English of the caloric unit) (95%) and between 518 to 591 GBTUD (68%). ). The foregoing would imply a growth in the medium scenario of 1.17% between the average daily consumption observed in 2021 and the average daily consumption projected for 2023.

The price of natural gas in Colombia has increased by 27% due to inflation and the international situation. In the same way, this increase directly affects its economy.

Natural gas is one of the public services that has felt the most hit by inflation in Colombia. The value of the hydrocarbon has generated a price increase in cities like Bogotá.

The former Minister of Mines and Energy, Diego Mesa, states that both the price of gas and the transportation tariff are adjusted with the exchange rate and other components are adjusted with the Producer Price Index (IPP). Thus, the increases are caused by the international inflationary situation.