If every child has a protective tree that reflects him, the environment has everyone's faces

If every child has a protective tree that reflects him, the environment has everyone's faces

Last Monday the 21st, the National Day of Trees was celebrated in a particularly effective way in Chiaverano, an anniversary born with the intention of promoting policies for the reduction of polluting emissions, soil protection, improvement of the quality of air, the enhancement of traditions linked to the tree and the livability of urban settlements.

The Rosmarino association, the La Serra land association and Roberto Giovine have in fact joined together to create the initiative to which the teachers of the first three elementary classes of the Sandro Pertini school have willingly joined, involving their young students.

«We have organized a walk in various places in the country – explain Gianni De Sandre, secretary of Asfo La Serra and Rudi Ravera Chion, president of the Rosmarino association – to recognize the existing trees that the Horoscope of the Celts assigns to each of us on the basis of date of birth. The children were thus able to get to know their own tutelary trees and verify that their peculiarities were similar to their personal character. Therefore, everyone was given the horoscope foreseen by the Celtic calendar, together with an envelope in which they were able to place a leaf or a sprig of the personal tutelary tree”. And they recall: «The walk started from via degli Alpini, next to the schools, where they were able to assign some splendid bagolari, to then reach the Parco della Rimembranza, where they found an elm and a cypress. They then reached piazza Ombre to appreciate the large ash tree that shades the water supply house, the alders and maples next to the Information point, as well as a fir tree. Walking up the cobbled street they reached Casale Bose where Roberto Giovine showed them the magnificent trees in his park. After a stretch of via Andrate, we then continued along via Torrazzo, to discover a large hornbeam hedge, an imposing linden tree and a walnut tree. Our walk ended in the area of ​​Santo Stefano which lent itself well to assigning willows, poplars, apples, chestnuts, figs and hazelnuts to many students». «To complete the Festival of Trees – add De Sandre and Ravera Chion – a dogwood was planted, assigned to a second class student, who, based on her date of birth, had hers as a tutelary tree. Returning to school, the children were asked to recognize the trees along the route, based on the indications they had received. It was truly a successful party shared with enthusiasm». And they conclude: “To complete the initiative, we like to say we are grateful to the teachers, to Roberto Giovine, to the friends of Asfo, who they hope could have been the beginning of future initiatives for schools dedicated to the problems of the forest, and to the friends of the ‘Rosmarino association, those present and those who lent their help in organizing the materials distributed to the students, above all for their constant commitment to managing and enhancing the area of ​​Santo Stefano, one of the most beautiful places in the country”. —

frank farnè

