After a security council in Cali, where the latest actions of the ‘Jaime Martínez’ structure of the Farc dissidents were analyzed, the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, warned the structures of this armed group that they must comply with the agreed cessation with the Central General Staff, otherwise the National Government will suspend his bilateral dismissal.

“Either all its structures abide by the bilateral cessation that has been agreed or the Government will not be able to continue supporting that cessation. Because with the pretext of being just a part of the Central General Staff, they cannot be tolerated for them to continue carrying out activities, as has already been evidenced,” said Minister Velásquez in a statement to the media.

During the Security Council it was concluded that drug trafficking is at the center of all the violence that occurs in the department of Valle.

“It is necessary to deepen the three elements of the fight against drug trafficking that this government has been designing, in terms of its production, export and obtaining the wealth that derives from this illegal activity,” Velásquez asserted.

In the same context, the Head of the Defense portfolio stressed that the bilateral ceasefire is not a cessation of the activity of the Military Forces or a suspension of their actions in compliance with the Constitution and the Law.

“The Military Forces and the National Police must continue fulfilling their constitutional obligation, controlling the territory, protecting the communities and affecting the illegal activities that these organizations carry out,” he said.

Likewise, the Minister of Defense stressed the need to continue developing activities against drug trafficking and deepen actions against smuggling.

“We have defined that with all this the actions of the Military Forces and the Police have to deepen in the department and concrete actions must be taken in the senses that I have indicated to control illegal activities and to be able to generate spaces of tranquility and security to the population,” he said.

Finally, Velásquez referred to the acts of violence perpetrated against an indigenous community in Cauca, by the Farc dissidents, where four members of that community were injured, including a minor under 13 years of age.

In this regard, he stated that the Military Forces are already present in the area, “there has now been control of the territory and the actions of the Public Force are being carried out to prevent events of this nature from happening again.”