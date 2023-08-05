If Hong Kong prohibits the import of Japanese aquatic products, the Consul General of Japan in Hong Kong: There will be no countermeasures

Japan’s Fukushima nuclear wastewater will be discharged in August at the earliest. The Hong Kong government pointed out earlier that once Japan starts to discharge, it will immediately ban the import of aquatic products from 10 counties including Fukushima, Tokyo and Chiba. In response to this, the Japanese Consul General in Hong Kong Kenichi Okada recently responded that even if the Hong Kong government further tightens restrictions on the import of aquatic products, it will guarantee that Japan will not take countermeasures “tit for tat”.

Kenichi Okada emphasized in an exclusive interview with the Now News Channel that Japan is not a country that will do illogical (acts) and despicable, and it has nothing to do with whether Japan supports Hong Kong’s accession to the “Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement” (RCEP).

Kenichi Okada expressed that he is worried about Hong Kong’s image in Japan, and hopes that the Hong Kong government will take into account Japan-Hong Kong relations, especially after the “anti-extradition” incident, Hong Kong’s image in Japan is no longer good.

Okada Kenichi also pointed out that he hopes Hong Kong people understand a simple logic. If the Japanese government discharges dangerous water into the sea near Japan, the Japanese will be the first to suffer. No government will do such a stupid act to endanger its own people.

