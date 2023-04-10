If in that fateful November of 1985 the Ministry of Mines or the Geophysical Observatory of the Andes had installed a couple of seismographs in Murillo or in Manizales, on the slopes of the Ruiz, perhaps the thousands of deaths in Armero and Chinchiná who still cry out for justice heaven would have been avoided.

But since neither the minister Duque nor the Jesuit priest Goberna gave importance to the seismograph (which had already been used in the world since the beginning of the 20th century) or how the poor oligarchs of Manizales believed that if they put one of those devices to work they would be frightening tourists in its famous and contemplated Fair in the first days of January, the Ruiz volcano remained until then without anyone to measure its seismic events or do the least part of what today the Colombian Geological Service has been doing meticulously, warning each other what can happen before the accumulation of earthquakes if the Ruiz explodes again. But it is not only the poor oligarchs of Manizales who refuted three years of periodic columns warning me that this volcano was heating up.

It is that those who saw the photos of how the crater was enlarging and reddening, and that the photographer Cajiao had taken over five years from his plane, did not give them importance.

And when Aquileo, the Tulueño who was a judge in Armero, invited me in September 1985 to give a lecture on my volcano columns, neither the dear Ramón who was the mayor of Armero nor the unforgettable director of the Serpentarium believed me.

I must have struck you as a crazy person who was writing a novel. And I had to write it years later (THE DEAF NO LONGER SPEAKS), when they weren’t living, to tell Colombia and especially to charge the poor oligarchs of Manizales, at least historically, for why they preferred to have a German shepherd dog in the Refuge, to give the alarm at the foot of the snow if the volcano got angry, to install a seismograph to warn them of what could happen.

