If politics turns into entertainment and audiences into fans

The author is a publicist

Igor Matovič and Robert Fico are a vivid example of how politics is turned into a form of entertainment, as we see an entertainer instead of a politician. Everyone has their fans, their audience that applauds their every abomination. And the only thing such a fan wants is for his idol to win, to have the upper hand over the others. In order to treat others properly. He doesn’t expect anything else. It also does not solve manners.

Ideally, if there is an attack, a conflict, an image of an enemy, into which he hits like darts at a target. Alternatively, if it is possible to stage the image of the victim. For example, persecuted in an invented political process. Or if a pre-prepared and carefully documented provocation with a predictable result suits the audience. Then the grobian can play the victim. The dedicated audience (brought to cultural centers, but also Facebook) loves the victim. And he hates the others.

If the difference between politics and entertainment is lost, the common man stops trusting politics. Because we don’t expect solutions to serious problems from entertainment.

The audience leaves the meeting with their idol as if from some kind of entertainment show. And on top of that tuned against a carefully drawn enemy.