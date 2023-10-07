If service is no longer worthwhile, it will soon no longer be provided

In the eyes of most citizens, we still live in a meritocracy. It is characterized by the fact that those who do something are ultimately rewarded for their performance and thus make progress. And where many individuals advance and increase their prosperity, the general level of prosperity also continues to rise.

So much for the gray theory. But what about everyday life in Germany? Well, it hasn’t presented itself as very inviting for some time now, especially not for people who still want to achieve something. They now almost seem like they have fallen out of time.

A key reason for this finding is German tax law. This is designed so that the most recently earned euro is taxed the most. This was the case in earlier times and yet people back then were still willing to perform. In many cases they are no longer that, because the top tax rate, which previously only applied to incomes above 250,000 marks, which is the equivalent of around 125,000 euros, now applies at 80,000 euros and therefore much earlier.

In the past, skilled workers were lured with more money; today, they are lured with less work

Now the question inevitably arises as to how one wants to recruit skilled workers with such a tax system. The answer is that companies do not promise their employees more money, but rather more free time, vacation or other benefits that do not result in employees being taxed more and more by the state.

Our tax system, of all things, leads to people working less and less because the extra work is no longer worthwhile, or too much of this income goes to the state as taxes and social security contributions. Instead, people prefer to protect their health and work a little less, but many no longer strive for higher salaries.

If only individual people act according to this premise, the system as a whole will not be disrupted. In Germany, however, we have now reached the point where an ever-increasing number of people think and act this way. In this way, Germany is freeing itself, intentionally or not, from a large part of the service that could be provided but is no longer provided because it is simply hardly worth it anymore.

The end of this development is a country that no longer increases its wealth, but only lives from it and slowly withers away.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

