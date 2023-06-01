If shopping, then on the online marketplace: Why are they worth it?

The shopping revolution on the Kaufland online marketplace is just starting, you will find over 5 million products there.

What does an ordinary Slovak household do when its vacuum cleaner breaks down and needs a new replacement? When she is looking for a stylish carpet for her bedroom, would a coffee machine be suitable for her, or is she solving the dilemma of where to find a garden seat for the terrace at a reasonable price? He won’t waste time going around the shops, he’d rather go to the market. At Kaufland, an online marketplace where shopping has never been easier.

Electronics, housing, garden, the wide range will surprise you

Open 24/7 and accessible from anywhere, this is Kaufland’s online marketplace. It offers goods from 3,000 different merchants, and on the kaufland.sk website you can find products from the categories of electronics, housing, kitchen, DIY, garden, fashion, toys, drugstores, sports, but also household, children’s and do-it-yourself supplies.

The result? More than 5 million products from Slovak and foreign sellers give the customer the confidence that he will really choose what he needs from the rich assortment. All the more so because the goods are divided into clear categories and for each item not only the price is displayed, but also a photo of the product, information about it and data about a specific supplier. Those looking for even more detailed information can simply select it and have it displayed. Is something not clear to you? No problem, just use the services of the Kaufland customer service, which answers questions or orders via the customer line or via the contact form.

Everything is online, available 24/7

So now imagine that you have already chosen. Just like in the marketplace. You have carefully compared the prices, examined the parameters and know that the new hair dryer or sports sweatshirt would really suit you. And what next? When paying, you can pay by credit card or through a PayPal account, so you only need a few clicks and the ordered shipment is on its way to you. After that, you just have to wait for the courier and you will have the goods at home in a few days.

And what if the buyer decides to return the order without giving a reason? He has 14 days to do this after taking over the shipment, which he sends back to the supplier by post. None of the chain’s stores deal with the return of ordered goods or complaints, everything is done easily and conveniently online at www.kaufland.sk.

„The offer of products and assortment will be constantly expanded, because we want the Kaufland online marketplace to become the best place for convenient and fast purchases of Slovak and international brands. The way it is in Kaufland stores,” explains Lucia Vargová, the spokeswoman for Kaufland Slovakia. After all, who would waste time walking around shops today, when everything they need can be found on the market?