The sociologist Walter Fagoaga spoke on Tuesday on the Platform program about road safety in the country, considering that the issue of traffic accidents, and given the increase in these, should be treated as a public health problem, which It is up to different instances to study and guide the improvement of processes.

He recalled the serious traffic accident that occurred last week in which a drag caused several people injuries and two deaths on Los Próceres boulevard. “It is not encouraging for our country to think that deaths associated with traffic accidents have become the main cause of deaths, surpassing insecurity”.

Given these facts, Fagoaga considered it necessary to also provide psychological help to those who cause the accidents as well as to those who are injured, since it implies a whole process of social damage, due to the fact that there are people who suffer amputations and have lifelong injuries.

For Fagoaga in El Salvador, as in many Latin American countries, urban management is not adequate, highway and urban designs do not correspond to changing realities, and as long as this situation does not change, accidents will increase.

“We have to feel the responsibility of the importance and the need to make a change that is not only a change for better infrastructures, but also a change in the culture of road education, if something is missing and there is no road culture, because each who drives according to his need”he expressed.

“If something is missing and there isn’t, it’s road culture, because everyone drives according to their needs”: Walter Fagoaga

