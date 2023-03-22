Home News “If something is missing and there isn’t, it’s road culture, because everyone drives according to their needs”: Walter Fagoaga
News

“If something is missing and there isn’t, it’s road culture, because everyone drives according to their needs”: Walter Fagoaga

by admin
“If something is missing and there isn’t, it’s road culture, because everyone drives according to their needs”: Walter Fagoaga

The sociologist Walter Fagoaga spoke on Tuesday on the Platform program about road safety in the country, considering that the issue of traffic accidents, and given the increase in these, should be treated as a public health problem, which It is up to different instances to study and guide the improvement of processes.

He recalled the serious traffic accident that occurred last week in which a drag caused several people injuries and two deaths on Los Próceres boulevard. “It is not encouraging for our country to think that deaths associated with traffic accidents have become the main cause of deaths, surpassing insecurity”.

Given these facts, Fagoaga considered it necessary to also provide psychological help to those who cause the accidents as well as to those who are injured, since it implies a whole process of social damage, due to the fact that there are people who suffer amputations and have lifelong injuries.

For Fagoaga in El Salvador, as in many Latin American countries, urban management is not adequate, highway and urban designs do not correspond to changing realities, and as long as this situation does not change, accidents will increase.

“We have to feel the responsibility of the importance and the need to make a change that is not only a change for better infrastructures, but also a change in the culture of road education, if something is missing and there is no road culture, because each who drives according to his need”he expressed.

“If something is missing and there isn’t, it’s road culture, because everyone drives according to their needs”: Walter Fagoaga

See also  Russian Army: We attacked the command post of the Azov battalion in Ukraine

The sociologist Walter Fagoaga spoke on Tuesday on the Platform program about road safety in the country, considering that the issue of traffic accidents, and given the increase in these, should be treated as a public health problem, which It is up to different instances to study and guide the improvement of processes.

He recalled the serious traffic accident that occurred last week in which a drag caused several people injuries and two deaths on Los Próceres boulevard. “It is not encouraging for our country to think that deaths associated with traffic accidents have become the main cause of deaths, surpassing insecurity”.

Given these facts, Fagoaga considered it necessary to also provide psychological help to those who cause the accidents as well as to those who are injured, since it implies a whole process of social damage, due to the fact that there are people who suffer amputations and have lifelong injuries.

For Fagoaga in El Salvador, as in many Latin American countries, urban management is not adequate, highway and urban designs do not correspond to changing realities, and as long as this situation does not change, accidents will increase.

“We have to feel the responsibility of the importance and the need to make a change that is not only a change for better infrastructures, but also a change in the culture of road education, if something is missing and there is no road culture, because each who drives according to his need”he expressed.

See the full statements:

You may also like

Anticipated political campaign in search of external vote?

They investigate a new massacre in Cauca

Icetex will reach remote municipalities in Colombia.

Robbery with tobacco knife in Florence, young man...

Homicidal gang members are sentenced to up to...

Attention! This Wednesday there will be no electricity...

US Open, historic announcement: from this year free-to-air...

CC reaffirms dismissal of ex-authorities of the CPCCS

Prosecutor investigates Minsalud and Invima for shortage of...

Campi Flegrei have risen 1 meter since 2011...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy