If the government stops subsidizing people’s gas prices, they will double

two months before the parliamentary elections, the government of Ľudovít Ódor has two hard-to-solve problems on the table. The first is the regulated gas prices, which without state subsidies will increase sharply from the New Year. The government must decide how much it will sacrifice to moderate this increase.

The second problem is the extension of the disadvantageous contract for the operation of the road toll. The management of the state highway company with high tolls has not done anything fundamental for SkyToll and it looks like they are not even trying.

At least the analysis of the National Bank of Slovakia on the benefits of membership in the European Union had gratifying conclusions. “Integration into the EU brings the average four-member household in Slovakia additional welfare in the amount of about 16,000 euros over a period of five years,” writes the NBS, which took into account the impact of euro subsidies, lower interest rates and open international trade.

The good news is also the successful debt relief by the Social Insurance Company. As part of the so-called general amnesty, 684,000 people and companies paid their due insurance premiums in the total amount of 10 million euros, which is 65 percent of all non-payers. The insurance company forgave them penalties in the total amount of almost 100 million.

1. Households are threatened with double gas prices. The government will probably alleviate it with subsidies

If the government does not intervene, gas prices for households will increase by 110 percent from next year, the regulatory authority warned.

Electricity should not be a problem thanks to the agreement between the government and Slovak Power Plants. It could even become cheaper thanks to the reduction of some fees.

Why there is a risk of gas price increases:

Heger’s government generously capped gas prices for households for the year 2023

