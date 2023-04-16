Home » If the money is given to the Election Commission, the State Bank will have to pay, otherwise
KARACHI (Monitoring Desk) Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has warned the officers of the State Bank that they will have to pay if they give money to the Election Commission on the request of the Supreme Court.

Speaking on a private TV program, Rana Sanaullah clearly said that the State Bank officers who will pay the money to the Election Commission may face recovery.

He said that if this does not happen, the officers should continue to pay 21 billion rupees for the rest of their lives.

It should be noted that a three-member bench of the Supreme Court ordered the State Bank to release 21 billion rupees to the Election Commission for the elections in Punjab.

Tomorrow is the last date to release the money to the Election Commission and a special meeting of the Standing Committee on Finance of the National Assembly has also been called in this regard.

