If this driver is a danger to park, how will he be walking?

A picture is worth a thousand words! This describes how dangerous the driver of this truck could be on the road who, without measuring the danger to which he exposed passersby, mostly students, who walk along the sector of Avenida del Libertador with Carrera 12, in front of the Liceo Celedón school, He parked on the platform without caring about anything, hindering the passage for a long time.

In the graph you can see that the young student had to get off the pedestrian crossing to continue on her way where she was close to being run over by one of the buses of the urban passenger transport service that travels at excessive speed. The call is once again for the authorities to be more vigilant when they show up. Photo: Alexandra Martinez.

