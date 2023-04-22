‘If we don’t put our batteries together, vallenato will be relegated like ranchera or tango’

The concern about the future of vallenato music it is perceived in each event prior to the start of the 56th Vallenata Legend Festival, in homage to Luis Enrique Martínez.

This was evidenced this Friday morning in the 40th National Forum on Vallenato folklore, carried out in the Miguel Vicente Arroyo auditorium of the Popular University of Cesar, which was carried out with the purpose of share research where the conservation of the traditional Vallenato music.

One of the participants efrain quinterovice president of the FLV Foundation and who will be one of the panelists of the forum ‘Where is vallenato folklore going?‘ organized by EL PILÓN, drew attention to this issue.

“I tell you today: if we don’t put our batteries together, Vallenato music will be relegated as it has happened to ranchera, tango or Dominican merengue. Let’s forget about so many anecdotes and white lies telling the same thing, that if the accordion entered and left through I don’t know where, that zutano stole the melody from mengano… it’s time to put the house in order”, Quintero said.

Likewise, the president of the FLV Foundation expressed concernRodolfo Molina Araujo, who highlighted the importance of knowing the history of Vallenato music to prevent the true essence of folklore from being diluted.

“This academic exercise is what we want to continue working on thanks to the initiative of Dr. Tomás Darío Gutiérrez, who 40 years ago saw that if one lets history lose things stop making sense, we have seen this in other musical genres, such as what is happening in Mexico, its music began to make sense, its tradition and commercialization has been diluting and erasing its true essence”Molina said.

The opening of the event was in charge of the group Anugwe Kia, which in its interpretationss showed the musical and cultural contribution of the native peoples from the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta to vallenato folklore, accompanied by the singer Kandy Maku.

As panelists of the academic meeting were Tomas Dario Gutierrez, teacher, composer, historian and folklorist; Stevenson Marulandadoctor and author of the book ‘Raíces y alas de la música de accordion y del vallenato’; Roger David Bermudezmusician, psychologist, teacher, specialist in musicology and master’s degree in education; Leovedis Martinez Duran, lawyer and versed in traditional vallenata music; Luis Carlos Lopez, Master of Science in Education, Bachelor of Art, Folklore and Culture and Julio Oñate Martínez, teacherKing of the Unpublished Vallenata Song of the year 1976, composer, writer, historian and folklorist.

In the afternoon, the Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata and the Mayor’s Office of Valledupar held the Conversation Experiences of ‘The Vallenato Chicken‘ in Plaza Alfonso López, next to the ‘Mango stick’.

WHERE IS VALLENATO FOLKLOR GOING?’

Regarding concerns about the future of Vallenato music, EL PILÓN will hold the forum this Monday, April 24 ‘Where is vallenato folklore going?‘ with participation of experts of this genre.

Among the panelists will be renowned connoisseurs and protagonists of Vallenato folklore such as the King of Kings of the Vallenato Legend Festival Gonzalo Arturo ‘Cocha’ Molina and Hugo Carlos Granados.

There will also be researchers and composers such as Félix Carrillo Hinojosa, ‘Beto’ Murgas and renowned masters of musical art such as Andrés ‘el Turco’ Gil, ‘Morre’ Romero and ‘Gabby’ Arregocés, as well as other distinguished artists and masters of Vallenato folklore.

The forum ‘Where is vallenato folklore going?’ It will take place in the auditorium of the Municipal House of Culture of Valledupar, starting at nine in the morning, which will also include a children’s accordion contest.

