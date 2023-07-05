IF WE DON’T SOLVE THIS, BY 2027 MORE THAN 500 SUICIDES PER YEAR ARE ESTIMATED « cde News

NATIONALS (Health, by wording) According to a mental health specialist, if urgent actions are not used, more than 500 suicides per year will be registered in the country as of 2027. Julio Torales, head of the Chair and Service of Psychiatry of the Hospital de Clínicas of the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the National University of Asunción (UNA), ruled this Wednesday on the increase in suicide cases registered in the country in recent years.

In this regard, it maintained that, according to the Report on cases of suicide in Paraguay 2004-2022, in the last 18 years there were a total of 5,527 people who decided to eliminate themselves, most of whom were men, with an average age 36 years old. The cases occurred mostly in Asunción, Central and Alto Paraná.

He pointed out to Radio Monumental 1080 AM that the majority are men because they resort to more lethal methods. In this sense, the alternative that was used most frequently was hanging, followed by the use of a firearm and later there is poisoning with pesticides and pesticides.

Faced with this worrying scenario, the doctor and teacher warned that, according to projections, if urgent action is not taken and actions are not implemented to work on the mental health of the population, by 2027 there will be 537 suicides per year.

He stressed that something positive is the approval of the Mental Health Law, but he said that now they are only waiting for its regulation to finally have a budget and, with it, increase the number of professionals, spaces for attention and more mental health promotion.

“Because today the specialty of Psychiatry is not very popular due to a lack of places and we are going to decentralize care. According to research, eight out of 10 people who committed suicide had a consultation or care with a mental health specialist prior to the event. So, there was a wrong diagnosis or you have to analyze what happened, ”she said.

After the recent case of a 23-year-old influencer from Ciudad del Este who took her own life, the doctor urged seeking professional help and alerted parents to be aware of what their children are exposed to mainly on social networks.

“Social networks have become a communication mechanism, but it is double-edged, because it can become a punitive element. For a person who was already having a bad time or who cares what others say, criticism can lead to suicide. Do not interfere with the privacy of adolescents and young people, but do establish filters to find out what type of applications or platforms they are exposing themselves to, ”she warned.

Likewise, he noted that “all suicides are preventable deaths” and recalled that 90% of self-eliminations in recent years occurred due to undiagnosed or poorly treated mental illness, so seeking help and talking about what we happens can be prevented.

In recent years, alarming numbers of people who decided to self-eliminate have been recorded, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic. Approximately, there is one suicide per day in Paraguay and prevention is a pending issue, which must be addressed by the entire society.

Depression is ageless, panic attacks are not a show, anxiety is not exaggeration, low self-esteem is not a game; I hope one day people understand that mental health is as important as physical health, they begin to be more empathetic and respectful towards everyone.

