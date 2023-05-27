If we negotiate with Imran, will the families of the martyrs leave us? Rana Sana

Sunday May 28, 2023, 1:12 am



Last updated Sunday, May 28, 2023, 1:22 am

Faisalabad (Ummat News) Federal Interior Minister Ranasthnaullah has said that Imran Khan is saying that now I am ready for negotiations, if we negotiate with you, will the families of the martyrs leave us? What, he made false cases against his political opponents, there was an attack in Wazirabad, Imran Khan accused me and Shahbaz Sharif, Imran Khan instilled hatred in the hearts of the youth, Imran Khan can bring the nation to an accident, Imran Khan always did the politics of hate. Imran Khan looted billions of rupees during his tenure, Imran Khan is a temptation, he brought destruction to his party, what happened on May 9, even the enemy would never have imagined, Janah House was first looted and then set on fire. are reaching He said that Imran Khan called his opponents Kochur robbers, when Imran Khan used to criticize, Farah Gogi was collecting money, 60 billion rupees had come to Pakistan from Britain, Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case. When he was the prime minister, he did not talk to the opposition, he said that he will not leave the opposition, he will not negotiate, he refused to negotiate, today he is talking about negotiations, now he is sitting alone and saying to negotiate, the people involved in the events of May 9 should face the law.

He advised Imran Khan to fight the hatred that has ignited it. After spending a week in jail, PTI is being bid farewell. After spending 13 days in jail, former Sindh Governor Imran Khan says goodbye PTI Allah Hafiz. In addition, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has claimed that the intelligence agencies have caught a conversation, in which two types of planning were being planned and it was to be implemented tonight. While holding an emergency press conference, Rana Sanaullah said that the country’s The agencies have intercepted a conversation in which the two plans were being planned and it was to be executed tonight.

He further said that the method of raiding any house was being carried out, that a regular raid was carried out on a house like the house of a well-known worker of PTI. Violation is happening, how people are being oppressed, how agencies are killing people by entering their homes and firing at people, along with the conversation that was caught, another drama was also going on that a rape act should be carried out and they should be accused of violating this law. There were people from the enforcement agencies, this is the mother watch of the government. In this way, the incident should be well covered in the international media and human rights and atrocities against PTI should be brought to the fore, because in the conversation that has been caught, there are possibilities that maybe this rape drama, actual act. The program that is to be done should be done tonight, so it was considered necessary to inform the nation about this evil design, the purpose of the imrani fitna was to mislead the people, this drama was likely to be done tonight but the agencies failed it in time.