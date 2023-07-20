If we recycle, are we saved?

Although recycling is one of the most recommended practices on a large and small scale to reduce the effects of climate change, it is still not common in the bulk of Colombian homes.

Experts assure that reusing elements is not only a business opportunity, but also a very helpful factor in contributing to the conservation of the planet.

For example, the 4Rs are basic concepts that can promote healthy scenarios for the environment.

In a pleasant language, the economist and professional in Sustainable Development, Juan José Guzmán Ayala, presents recycling as “one of the 3Rs that we all know and refers more than anything to the idea that in consumption patterns one can recycle, which basically means re-processing a raw material that has been converted into a consumer product and which, in turn, when it already becomes waste, it is not necessary to dispose of it but can be re-processed, recycled and entered again as a consumer product.

Like the traditional 3Rs that we will address during the interview with Juan Jo’se Guzmán, there are other “Rs” that have gained strength throughout the task of mitigating the gigantic effects of climate change.

“Speaking of a sustainable economy and systems, it is important to rethink consumption patterns, beyond reducing or creating a type of circular economy, it is to consider the need for yes, in essence, certain types of products are needed, for example, the almost insatiable need to buy new electronic devices every year”, complements the economist.

How can we get governments and companies to take substantive action?

Climate change has always been raised as if it were an ethical issue, and although it is because of the issue, for example, of intergenerational justice, the climate injustices that occur, it is not simply an ethical issue, it is a matter of survival and When we talk about governments and companies, even investment funds, we are thinking that we are already experiencing climate change today. Those people who do not know it are sometimes surprised to learn that the earth has already warmed by one degree Celsius, since Pre-industrial levels, normally according to the Paris Agreement and according to the IPCC, do agree that global warming of 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels would be very serious. In what sense? Not only do sea levels rise, extreme weather events become worse: such as storms, droughts, floods, gales, but also impacts on the economy, occasionally it could be considered an effect of climate change, we see how in Colombia the coffee regions are not the same today as they were fifty years ago.

What are the challenges we face as a society to mitigate the effects of climate change?

The main challenge, which I would say is only one: it is education. Unfortunately, primary, secondary or even professional education does not have a curriculum that includes, for example, the topic of climate change.

We have seen that climate change and the issue of sustainability affects everything we do on a day-to-day basis, so before one can say what I can do from my position, be it x or y position, is to recognize what the problem and that is achieved by studying, informing yourself.

If we recycle, are we saved? Learn why recycle and take advantage of waste Waste and waste are one of the main sources of pollution in the world, this given that thousands of tons of elements that can be reused are wasted. Therefore, Juan José Guzmán, economist and sustainability consultant, talks to us about the importance of recycling. published by Western newspaper on Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Juan Jose Guzman Ayala

Economist and professional in Sustainable Development from Columbia University in New York.

Consultant in sustainability and sustainable finance at ISF Advisor since 2017. Co-founder of the youth climate activism organization Pacto X El Clima, from where he seeks to do activism from pedagogy and political action. Colombia.

Twitter: @jj_guz

Instagram: @jay.guz

Instagram (PactoXElClima): @pactoxelclima

