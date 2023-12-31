If you are a migrant you will need these vaccines to apply for your Green Card

The Process of Obtaining a Green Card in the United States Requires Vaccination

In the United States, the Green Card, also known as the Permanent Resident Card, allows holders to live and work stably in the country. However, to be eligible to obtain a Green Card, there are different categories with specific requirements that must be met.

For individuals on a nonimmigrant visa, they may be able to stay and apply for adjustment of status, which allows them to become a legal permanent resident and obtain a green card. Before applying for adjustment of status, an immigration petition must be filed in the person’s name.

Additionally, noncitizens applying for an immigrant visa abroad or seeking to adjust their status to legal permanent resident while in the United States must be vaccinated. The required vaccines for this process include Mumps, Measles, Rubella, Polio, Tetanus and Diphtheria toxoids, Whooping Cough, Haemophilus influenza type B, Hepatitis B, and most recently, COVID-19. Additionally, individuals must also be protected against any other disease with vaccines recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

If the individual has already been vaccinated with the required doses, they do not have to repeat them. However, they must provide written vaccination documentation to the authorized civil doctor during their immigration medical examination. This examination is conducted by a panel physician designated by the United States Department of State (DOS).

During the immigration medical examination, the licensed civil doctor will review the individual’s vaccination records to ensure they have evidence of required vaccinations against vaccine-preventable diseases that are appropriate for their age.

In conclusion, the process of obtaining a Green Card in the United States requires individuals to be vaccinated against specific diseases and provide written vaccination documentation during their immigration medical examination. Failure to comply with these vaccination requirements may result in delays or denial of the Green Card application.

