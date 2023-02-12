Home News “If you can’t, step aside”: President Petro to UNGRD director
News

“If you can’t, step aside”: President Petro to UNGRD director

by admin
“If you can’t, step aside”: President Petro to UNGRD director

He said it during his visit to San Benito Abad.

The President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, exploded this Saturday against the negligence of the director of the UNGRD, Javier Pava, for the designation of properties for those affected by the flood in La Mojana.

“Why is the law that allows designating private properties to be delivered to people who have suffered the flood not being used? We are not going to steal them, they are paid for, but they can be designated quickly, “said the president during his visit to the municipality of San Benito Abad.

“Why it is not done? Are we scared or what? If the director cannot do it, let him step aside, we will already have someone who dares, “added the Head of State.

Petro lamented the situation of 10,000 peasant families who have spent almost a year with water around their necks.

“Although the property that was leased to them has already dried up, they cannot use it because it has mercury,” said the President.

«I felt the impotence of not making the State move with the same rhythm with which I move. A pachydermic state, sometimes full of fearful and sometimes corrupt officials, who do not have in their hearts the pain of the people who suffer but rather expect a salary,” the president pointed out.

Petro questioned his government team for the pachydermic rhythm he presents.

“At the rate that we are handing over land, we are not going to carry out an agrarian reform in Colombia,” he concluded.

See also  Strengthen the role of the main position of school education and deepen the governance of off-campus training institutions-Interpretation of the "Opinions on Further Reducing the Burden of Students' Work and Off-campus Training in the Compulsory Education Stage"_Question

Zonacero

You may also like

Second anniversary. Luis Arias Mosquera.

Which play?The CCP declared in a high profile...

Pick and plate in Medellín Tuesday, February 14,...

Shakira at the Super Bowl? rumors indicate that...

A Chongqing couple bungee jumping upside down and...

Jean Carlos Centeno canceled his concerts to undergo...

They found her dead in a motel

They murder a young man in Cuarto Centenario

Jorge Cabezas scored the second: Colombia beat Venezuela...

The Istmina aqueduct threatens to become another white...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy