He said it during his visit to San Benito Abad.

The President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, exploded this Saturday against the negligence of the director of the UNGRD, Javier Pava, for the designation of properties for those affected by the flood in La Mojana.

“Why is the law that allows designating private properties to be delivered to people who have suffered the flood not being used? We are not going to steal them, they are paid for, but they can be designated quickly, “said the president during his visit to the municipality of San Benito Abad.

“Why it is not done? Are we scared or what? If the director cannot do it, let him step aside, we will already have someone who dares, “added the Head of State.

Petro lamented the situation of 10,000 peasant families who have spent almost a year with water around their necks.

“Although the property that was leased to them has already dried up, they cannot use it because it has mercury,” said the President.

«I felt the impotence of not making the State move with the same rhythm with which I move. A pachydermic state, sometimes full of fearful and sometimes corrupt officials, who do not have in their hearts the pain of the people who suffer but rather expect a salary,” the president pointed out.

Petro questioned his government team for the pachydermic rhythm he presents.

“At the rate that we are handing over land, we are not going to carry out an agrarian reform in Colombia,” he concluded.

Zonacero

