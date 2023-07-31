If you don’t know what the special court is for, look at the latest judgments

Monika Tódová selected and commented on the news

1. Judge Šamko asks what our “specials” are for

Bratislava judge and since July a new member of the Judicial Council Peter Šamko (elected by the judges) declared last week that Slovakia does not need the Specialized Criminal Court or the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s Office and called both institutions redundant. Šamko says out loud what neither Smer nor Hlas will allow themselves (neither party has it in their program yet), whose nominees are suspected of serious crimes.

The judge, who wanted to personally vouch for the judge accused of corruption Richard Molnár, claims that “the existence of the Specialized Criminal Court and the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s Office is not necessary at all.”

According to him, if the prosecutor carries the burden of proof at the main hearing, “even the district or regional court can issue a verdict of guilt without any problems.”

According to Šamek, it would also be sufficient if the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s Office was only an independent department of the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Slovak Republic or part of its criminal department.

Šamko does not see a single argument for the preservation of both institutions, and according to him, it is a pity that the judges and prosecutors of these special units did not have the opportunity to defend their existence now that the general courts were reorganized within the judicial map.

Answer of judges and prosecutors

Many prosecutors of the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s Office and judges of the Specialized Criminal Court may have itched fingers after reading Šamko’s text and would like to write him off, but it is not necessary. The judgments speak for them. Let’s summarize those from the last few days:

