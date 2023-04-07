Click here to listen to the columnist’s words

The history of Pakistan’s Supreme Court shows that controversial, dramatic, legendary, necessity, commitment and preference-based decisions in political matters kept coming from here.

There were many judges in the judiciary who gave decisions contrary to the constitution, some judges’ decisions were drowned by wider personal interests, some were consumed by ideology.

The judge chooses the system not the people, the accountability of the judge is also done by the system not the people, we neither bring them nor can we send them home. We can only appeal to the judiciary with ‘Rahm Mere Aqa Rahm’ or curse. More and more social media can taunt, taunt or create memes with pictures of young Supreme Court judges, and that’s it.

Our only fault is that according to which law the judge will give the decision, that law is made by the elected representatives of the people and apparently the sin of bringing these elected representatives to the assembly is committed by the people or the alien beings. Since space creatures do not come under the ambit of the constitution, the charge sheet has to be borne by the people anyway.

What about the elected representatives of the people, the gathering of these representatives ie the Parliament of Pakistan decides the fate of all of us. It can extend to everyone from the army chief to the poor porter. It can pass laws to protect elite palaces overnight if it wants to, even if it doesn’t pass laws like child marriage years later. Give the egg, give the child what he wants.

The ideologues sit under the roof of the Parliament, the self-financed ones, the totalizers and the special seats will also be found here. There are several whose mics have dried up on their seats. Never speak for the people.

Many members of the parliament lodges in front of the assembly building have a glimpse of the season of power in the city but do not come to the assembly hall.

There are dozens of members whose political circle has longed for their arrival, they do not shy away from Islamabad. They sit behind the chairs of their party leaders so that they can listen to their roar, raise slogans of ‘sham-sham’ if need be and lash out if the leader makes a joke.

How many public issues are waiting for legislation and decisions of the legislature, but first do this sham sham.

Just recently, during a research, it was learned that it took 75 years for the assembly of Pakistan to make custodial torture illegal and a punishable offence. It will still take a long time for this law to become enforceable.

The members of this House pass the resolution condemning the Israeli aggression in Palestine as if the Israeli soldiers were waiting to condemn it and we lay down our arms and hold flowers. We continue to send gifts of Assembly resolutions to the people of Occupied Kashmir every day.

The recent incident happened after the Supreme Court decision on the Punjab election. Ever since Sain Buzdar took away the chair of the Chief Minister, no one is enjoying this chair. Not even the caretaker government.

To be done in detail, let’s just understand that in January, PTI resigned and dissolved the Punjab Assembly, which according to books should have been restored by re-elected members through elections within three months. However, the caretaker and the federal government are currently not agreeing to hold new elections.

Tehreek-e-Insaf, which was rejected by the Assembly, does not want to lose the throne of Lahore at any cost. PML-N and People’s Party alliance PDM is a victim of harassment and does not want to go to the election due to some unknown fear.

The court upheld its age-old traditions of forming and breaking the bench and decided that the elections should be held in May and now the National Assembly, composed of our own elected people, has passed a resolution that the order of the Supreme Court should not be obeyed.

The system is yours, the constitution is yours, the judges are yours, the courts are yours, the police and the army are also yours. All the standards of Stacey Co are fixed by you, you have the power to make and break laws, factories and children are your seats, you don’t have to worry about monthly expenses, you don’t have to pay the house rent next month, from the price of petrol. It doesn’t matter to you, you don’t get robbed on the streets. Then fear of what?

We see the country sinking into the quagmire of crisis, but still, if you are not in danger from Imran, then do one thing: leave this election sham, Imran Khan is not your thing, so go to the election. And leave the rest to the people.

