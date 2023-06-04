Samples have been taken from the remains of several dead birds off the beaches of Puerto Cayo.

In recent weeks, the discovery of several dead birds off the beaches of port key .

This coastal parish belongs to the Jipijapa canton in the province of Manabí.

A similar situation has been registered in the coastal profile of the Santa Elena province precisely from Montañita to Manglaralto.

Birds of different species have appeared dead on the beach and even in forests, the authorities reported.

Due to this the environment ministries , of the water; of health; and Agriculture work together.

They do it to determine the cause of death of the birds found in the coastal profile of Ecuador.

Until now, the bodies of dead birds have been recovered and samples have been taken that will be processed in laboratories.

Monitoring of this situation is carried out throughout the country, mainly in coastal cities.

Las authorities They ask the public that in case of finding dead birds, the handling of the animal should be avoided.

On the contrary, you must maintain a prudent distance and report the incident to the ECU-911 emergency line.

The authorities request the collaboration of citizens for the prevention and control of the disease spread .

Mainly those that may affect the country’s biodiversity, human health and productive activities.

It is expected in the next few days to know the cause of the death of birds in these locations.