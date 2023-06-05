“If you have a spine”… ‘Hidden Bones, Revealed Bones’ :: Sympathetic Media Newsis News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] Hidden bones, exposed bones (Photo = Courtesy of Haenamu) 2023.06.05. [email protected]

[서울=뉴시스]Correspondent Shin Jae-woo = “Bones are ubiquitous and versatile, but they are rarely captured in a living state, so they have a slightly mysterious aspect to them. After completing their mission of serving and protecting their masters, that wondrous and mysterious object can be found in many places and for many purposes. For the sake of it, it sometimes appears after hundreds of millions of years.” (from page 11 of the text)

One of the most important elements that support and maintain our body function is the bone. As a material that is easy to obtain and easy to process, bones have been with us since the beginning of human civilization. However, there are few opportunities for modern people to see or think about bones in everyday life.

Roy Mills, an orthopedic surgeon who has been immersed in bone research for a long time, has revealed the bones to the fore in his 400-page book, ‘Hidden Bones, Revealed Bones’ (Haenamu). Part 1 explores the bones inside the living body through ‘Hidden Bones’, and through Part 2 ‘Exposed Bones’ explores the historical, religious, and tolerant meanings of bones that come out of the body after death. It is said to be “a must-read for anyone with a backbone.”

“Bone plays the role of protecting the owner from external shocks, but it also plays a role as a store of numerous nutrients, including calcium. It stores calcium.”

This property of bone unexpectedly becomes a big obstacle for space travel. When we are on the ground, our bones balance the action of calcium storage by pressure stimuli such as walking and running and the withdrawal of calcium by internal needs such as heart muscle. However, when the stimulation applied to the bones in zero gravity disappears, calcium begins to rapidly escape from the bones, resulting in severe osteoporosis. Because of that, astronauts lose about 10 percent of their bones during their six-month stay on the space station.

The meaning of the bones that came out is also interesting. Prehistoric hunters used bones to make clubs, arrowheads, harpoons, and fishing hooks, and bone needles to make clothing. In modern times, various businesses using bones have been popular. The bone button industry changed fashion history, and bison bones collected in the American Great Plains sparked a huge fertilizer industry.

Dr. Lee Dong-Hoon (Lee Dong-Hun Sei Plastic Surgery Clinic) said, “It is the most interesting and in-depth book I have ever read related to bones.”

