In the future, the act of intentionally disrupting classes by not complying with the teacher’s legitimate life guidance will be defined as a type of infringement on educational activities. Infringement of other students’ right to learn and disrupting class activities by lying on the desk or leaving their seats during class is included in the type of infringement on educational activities.

The Ministry of Education announced on the 22nd that it would promulgate and implement a partial amendment to the ‘Announcement on Standards for Infringing Activities in Education and Measures’ from the 23rd.

The revision of the notification is a follow-up to the previous announcement of measures to prevent and respond to violations of educational activities and revision of laws. In December of last year, the Ministry of Education prepared a ‘measure to prevent and respond to infringements on educational activities’ in response to the on-site opinion that recent cases of infringement on educational activities have continued to occur and disruptive activities have diversified and complicated, seriously impairing normal educational activities. In addition, the ‘Elementary and Secondary Education Act was amended to explicitly stipulate the grounds for guidance for students’ lives by teachers as well as principals.

According to the Ministry of Education, the number of review cases for infringement of educational activities was △2662 cases in 2019 △1197 cases in 2020 △2269 cases in 2021 △1596 cases in the first semester of 2022. In 2020 and 2021, the number of infringement deliberation cases temporarily decreased due to remote classes due to Corona 19, and it appears to have surged again last year.

With this measure, the act of intentionally interfering with educational activities by disobeying the teachers’ legitimate life guidance is defined as a new type of infringement on educational activities. For example, if a student violates other students’ right to learn and interferes with class activities by lying on a desk or leaving a chair despite the teacher’s guidance for normal class progress, it will be considered an infringement of educational activities from now on.

In case each school violates the right to learn of other students by not complying with the teacher’s legitimate life guidance to create class conditions, it can take action against the infringing student after confirming whether or not the infringement is true. An official from the Ministry of Education said, “This is expected to contribute not only to restoring teachers’ authority to guide learning, but also to revitalizing school educational activities and expanding the guarantee of the right to learn for all students.”

The Ministry of Education plans to continuously discover improvement tasks by collecting opinions from the field through teacher surveys, meetings, policy discussions and forums. In addition, the ‘Educational Infringement Prevention and Response Strengthening Plan’ and the ‘Educational Activity Protection Guideline (Manual)’ reflecting the notification revisions are revised and guided, and the National Assembly actively supports the legislative process of the Teacher Status Act, etc. We will continue to improve the system to protect educational activities.

Vice Minister of Education Jang Sang-yoon emphasized, “In line with the diversification and complexity of the types of infringement due to changes in educational conditions, we will expand the protection of educational activities by continuously reflecting new types of infringement on educational activities in related policies and guides (manuals).”